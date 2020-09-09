Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact : Industry Overview by Size, Share, Future Growth, Development, Revenue, Top Key Players Analysis and Growth Factors up to 2024

Global “Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market” Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.
List of Top Key-players in 2020 of Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market:-
- 3A Composites GmbH
- ALBIS PLASTIC GmbH
- Arkema
- Asahi Kasei Corporation
- Chi Mei Corporation
- Evonik Industries AG
- FORHOUSE CORPORATION
- GEHR Plastics
- Inc.
- Heilongjiang Zhongmeng Longxin Chemical Co.
- Ltd
- Kolon Industries
- Inc.
- KURARAY CO.
- Ltd
- LG Chem
- LOTTE Chemical CORPORATION
- Lucite International
- Makevale Group
- Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
- NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO.
- Ltd
- Nylus SK
- RTP Company
- SABIC
- Sumitomo Chemical Asia Pte Ltd
- Unigel
The Global Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.
The global polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) market is expected to register a CAGR of about 3% during the forecast period, 2018 to 2023. Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market in 2017. Asia-Pacific is also expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period.
Increasing Demand in Developing Economies
The emerging economies in Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle-East & Africa have been registering considerable growth rates since the past few years. The consistent growth in the economy has improved the financial status of consumers, in turn, improving their purchasing power. This is boosting the growth of PMMA in the emerging economies. In addition, social and cultural factors also influence the demand in the market. The growth in percentage of disposable incomes of Asia’s middle and upper classes is resulting in an increased consumption of durable and non-durable goods, made from polymers and chemicals. The electrical & electronics industry, which is one of the major applications of PMMA, is booming in emerging economies, such as Brazil, India, China, and the ASEAN countries. Engineering plastics play a vital role in the production of electrical devices and microelectronic components. Further, the increase in awareness of the advantages of replacing materials (used in majority of the industrial applications) by PMMA (owing to their light-weight nature and advanced properties), is driving the demand for the same.
Automotive Dominated the Market Growth
PMMA is an environment-friendly and 100% recyclable material, which has a high resistance to UV light and exhibits the greatest surface hardness among all the thermoplastics. Owing to the aforementioned benefits, along with its extremely long service life and high light transmission characteristics, PMMA is used in automotive sector for various applications, including exterior & interior lighting, instrument covers, spoilers, and other ancillaries. The automotive market is one of the fastest growing markets in recent years, particularly in the United States, China, and developing countries. Approximately 95 million vehicles were produced in 2016 . China is the largest producer of motor vehicles, followed by the United States and Japan. The automotive industry is witnessing a gradual rise, globally, with increasing sales and production of different types of motor vehicles. This growth in the automotive industry is expected to positively drive the market for PMMA in the near future.
Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market
Asia-Pacific is the largest market for PMMA, accounting for more than 50% of the global market. The region also is the largest producer and consumer of PMMA, globally. In China, the consumption of engineering plastics (including PMMA) has increased drastically in the recent past, due the growing population, increasing urbanization, and substitution of many metals by suitable engineering plastics (including PMMA) in variable applications. This increasing demand has made China, the largest consumer of PMMA over the years. The demand for PMMA is increasing from various end-user sectors, including electrical & electronics, automotive & transportation (the fastest growing segment), construction, signs & displays, and others. The abundant availability of raw materials and low cost of production is estimated to boost the demand for PMMA market, during the forecast period.
Major Players: SABIC, Arkema, 3A Composites GmbH, Lucite International, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, LOTTE Chemical CORPORATION, and Kolon Industries, Inc. amongst others.
