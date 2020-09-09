The “Polyolefin Catalyst Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Polyolefin Catalyst industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Polyolefin Catalyst market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Polyolefin Catalyst market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Polyolefin Catalyst market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Polyolefin Catalyst market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Polyolefin Catalyst market report provides an in-depth insight into Polyolefin Catalyst industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Polyolefin Catalyst market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Key Market Trends:

Film Application Accounts for the Largest Share

– Films are manufactured by either cast film or blown film extrusion technology. In cast film extrusion, hot plastic is extruded through a flat slit die onto a polished chill roll, where it is quenched, pulled to a second set of rolls to cool the other side, and then wound.

– In blown film extrusion, a tube of molten polymer is extruded through a die and inflated to several times its initial diameter, in order to form a thin film bubble. The resulting bubble is then collapsed, and used as a lay-flat film.

– Polyethylene (HDPE, LDPE, and LLDPE) is the major polymer among wide variety of polymers that are used in film extrusion. Other polyolefins that can be extruded as single layer or multilayer films include ethylene copolymers and polypropylene.

– The packaging market has been slowly moving toward lightweight and transparent materials. This has resulted in a growing demand for polyolefin films, which offer these properties and are very economical.

– Gradually, PVC films are being replaced by polyolefin films on account of them being safer for food packaging and durable over a wide temperature range. This industry has also experienced many innovations over the year, such as UV-blocking films, NIR-blocking films, fluorescent films, and ultra-thermic films, which has led to additional applications where these can be used.

– Polyolefin films are majorly used in industries, like packaging, agriculture, and construction. Continuous growth of these industries has made films the largest and fastest-growing segment in the application segmentation.

– Major companies producing polyolefin films are Sealed Air Corporation, PMC Group Inc., Asmaco Industries Limited, Yorkshire Packaging Systems, and Vijay Packaging System, among others.

China – Largest and Fastest Growing Market in Asia-Pacific

China is one of the fastest emerging economies, and has become one of the biggest production houses in the world today. The country’s manufacturing sector is one of the major contributors to the country’s economy. The range of Chinese goods includes cement, chemicals, textiles, toys, electronics, ships, rail cars, automobiles, and aircraft, among other products. Polyolefins, such as polyethylene and polypropylene, are widely used in the production of these products. Thus, China has become a principal location for the manufacturers and exporters of plastic products. Currently, China is a major producer and consumer of polyolefins, worldwide. The demand for polypropylene grew by 4.7% in 2018 over the previous year. With the increasing demand for polyolefin, the country has witnessed expansion in production capacity to correspondingly meet the domestic demand. Liaoning Bora Petrochemical is planning to set up three new polypropylene and polyethylene plants in China, for which the company seeks technology from the Netherlands-based chemicals company LyondellBasell. The company is expected to adopt Spherizone and Spheripol PP process technologies and Hostalen ACP process technology for high-density polyethylene (HDPE) unit, which will hold total PP and PE capacity of 600,000 metric ton and 350,000 metric ton per year, respectively.

Polyolefin Catalyst Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Polyolefin Catalyst market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Polyolefin Catalyst status worldwide?

What are the Polyolefin Catalyst market challenges to market growth?

What are the Polyolefin Catalyst market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Polyolefin Catalyst ?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of Polyolefin Catalyst Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Expansion of Polymer Resin Production

4.1.2 Increasing Refinery Market Output in Africa, The Middle East, and Asia-Pacific

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Strict Surveillance of Phthalate-based Catalyst

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Classification

5.1.1 Polypropylene

5.1.2 Polyethylene

5.2 By Catalysts

5.2.1 Zeigler-Natta Catalyst

5.2.2 Single Site Catalyst

5.2.3 Chromium

5.3 Application

5.3.1 Injection Molding

5.3.2 Blow Molding

5.3.3 Film

5.3.4 Fiber

5.3.5 Others

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 Asia-Pacific

5.4.1.1 China

5.4.1.2 India

5.4.1.3 Japan

5.4.1.4 South Korea

5.4.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.2 North America

5.4.2.1 United States

5.4.2.2 Canada

5.4.2.3 Mexico

5.4.3 Europe

5.4.3.1 Germany

5.4.3.2 United Kingdom

5.4.3.3 Italy

5.4.3.4 France

5.4.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.2 South Africa

5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Albemarle Corporation

6.4.2 Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V.

6.4.3 Clariant AG

6.4.4 China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec)

6.4.5 Dorf-ketal Chemicals India Private Limited

6.4.6 DowDuPont, Inc.

6.4.7 Evonik Industries AG

6.4.8 Haldor Topsoe

6.4.9 Honeywell

6.4.10 Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings B.V.

6.4.11 Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

6.4.12 Nova Chemicals Corporation

6.4.13 W. R. Grace & Co

6.4.14 Zeochem

6.4.15 Zeolyst International

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Consistent Technological Advancements Catering to the Growing Demand

