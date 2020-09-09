Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Coatings Market Share, Size Global Industry Revenue, Business Growth, Demand and Applications Market Research Report to 2024

Global Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Coatings Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Coatings Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Coatings market.

The Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Coatings Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

The global market for polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) coatings is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period, 2018 to 2023. This significant growth is primarily driven by the enormous demand for non-stick applications in food industry, and augmenting demand for chemical process vessels and chemical seals & diaphragms.

Increase in Demand for the Manufacture of Printed Circuit Boards (PCB) and Electrical Cables

The high-frequency material that is highly use for PCB laminates is polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), which is a synthetic thermoplastic fluoropolymer that has excellent dielectric properties at microwave frequencies. Printed circuit boards (PCBs) are deployed in almost all electronic products, ranging from consumer gadgets such as PCs, tablets, smartphones and gaming consoles to industrial and even high-tech products in the strategic and medical electronics domains. The rapid growth of Internet of Things (IoT) devices represents an unprecedented opportunity for the PCB assembly industry. The huge market size for Printed Circuit Board (PCB) market (USD 62.1 billion, according to World PCB Production Report, 2017) ignites the demand for the PTFE coatings market. As one of the best known insulators, PTFE is frequently used in electrical components globally for its ability to insulate up to 500 volts per mil with unyielding reliability in even the most strenuous applications. PTFE coated wires found applications in virtually every industry from mobile devices to advanced, high-tech machinery. It is often used as wire and cable wrap, as a separator on the conductive surfaces in capacitors, and in a limitless range of electrical applications where components are expected to withstand the elements. With modern electronic manufacturers continually creating smaller, more portable advanced electronics, a cost efficient and reliable source for PTFE coated wire has been more of paramount significance.

Oil and Gas Application Segment to Contribute Significant Demand to the Market

The combination of extreme low and high temperature stability favors the use of PTFE over a wider temperature range than any other coating material. PTFE coatings for the oil and gas sector provide reduced torque and galling levels even after long term exposure to corrosion. These coatings are the materials of choice for the oil and gas industry, serving as linings for down-hole tools, vessels, piping, pumps, valves, columns, column internals, hoses, expansion joints, seals and gaskets, sight glasses, vessels, tanks, mixers, strirrers, baffles, manhole covers, and product handling equipment such as chutes. In OPEC Countries, a significant number of new investments have been planned, which are expected to be set in place by 2021. Almost 8 million barrels per day (mb/d) of potential refining projects in OPEC Member Countries are already been planned and also implemented, with a relatively new surge in capacity additions from Iran alone. The market for PTFE coatings has significantly benefitted from the increasing investments in oil refineries. Additionally, with the expansion plans of current refineries, the demand for PTFE coatings is expected to increase during the forecast period, hence benefitting the market to a great extent. For instance, Indian Oil has set a budget of INR 1.8 trillion in order to expand its refineries and expand businesses over the next 5-7 years. This shall also be covering the expansion of their Panipat and Paradip refineries. Adding to it, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) has been negotiating on buying 49% stake in Russia’s Vankor Cluster oil fields in the Arctic region. All these projects are likely to provide an immense demand for the PTFE coatings market.

North America to Dominate the Market

North America accounted the second largest regional market share for global polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) coatings market in 2017. This immense demand for polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) coatings is a consequence of the growing trends of fiber optics, chemical processing and oil & gas industries in the region. In the region, United States accounted the major market for the polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) coatings with more than 75% of the regional market share in 2017. Development of shale gas has created a definitive advantage for US chemical manufacturing. Looking ahead over the next five years, production from the unprecedented investment in US chemical manufacturing will continue to come online, with the largest gains expected in 2018 and into 2019. This scenario will increase the demand for polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) coatings in the nearby future. The large market size coupled with the huge growth of North America is quite instrumental in expansion of the global polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) coatings market.

Key Developments in the Market

May 2018: AGC Chemicals Europe is a leading manufacturer of fluoropolymers is presenting current developments and applications of its comprehensive product range of Fluon fluoropolymers at Achema 2018.

Major Players: The Chemours Company, Metal Coatings Corp, AGC Inc., DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd., 3M (Dyneon GmbH), DowDuPont, Toefco Engineered Coating Systems, Inc. and Solvay, among others.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Identify the current and future prospects of the global polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) coatings market in the developed and emerging markets

Analyze various perspectives of the market with the help of Porterâ€™s five forces analysis

Information about the growth of the various product segments that are expected to dominate the market

Identify the region that is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period

Identify the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players

3 months analyst support, along with the Market Estimate sheet (in Excel)

Customization of the Report

This report can be customized to meet your requirements. Please connect with our representative, who will ensure you get a report that suits your needs.

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Coatings Market for 2020-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations or sales and subscription payments of Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Coatings.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Coatings Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Market Trend

Growing research activities coupled with new product launches.

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Challenge

Complications associated with Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Coatings procedures.

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2024 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

