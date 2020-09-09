Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Full-body Scanners Market

Full-body scanners have gained traction in wide range of security and transportation applications by security and law enforcement agencies. A range of technologies have been used for preventing counterfeit thefts, terrorism activities, and detect drug trafficking. The demand for full body scanners in airports, railways stations, and seaports to scan passengers around the world has spurred on the opportunities for companies in the full-body scanners market. They may be X-ray, and Millimeter Wave, and allow manual or automatic detection.

Over the years, the mainstreaming of demand for full-body scanner for prisons and government facilities has helped bolster growth prospects in the full-body scanners market. Of the various technologies, dual view scanners have attained widespread popularity.

Full-body Scanners Market: Key Trends

Full body scanning technologies have been garnering substantial market potential on the back of their use among government agencies, law enforcement agencies, and homeland security. In prisons or restricted areas, their use has enabled them to identify contraband. Rising concerns of terrorism and need for better security at transit hubs have boosted the growth of the full-body scanners market.

However, privacy concerns among the common populace have made a dent in the prospect in the full-body scanners. Perhaps more importantly, the adverse health effects of exposure to X-ray have been discouraging the use of such devices.

Full-body Scanners Market: Regional Assessment

On the regional front, Asia Pacific has seen vast strides on the back of growing adoption of advanced scanning technologies in airports and transit hubs to prevent trafficking and terrorist activities. The region has seen some large chunk of investments on rebuffing airport security, spurring the demand for full-body scanners. Other lucrative regions are Europe and North America.

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

Our key underpinning is the 4-Quadrant Framework EIRS that offers detailed visualization of four elements: