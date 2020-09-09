The “Prepreg Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Prepreg industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Prepreg market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Prepreg market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Prepreg market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Prepreg market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Prepreg market report provides an in-depth insight into Prepreg industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Prepreg market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Key Market Trends:

Aerospace and Defense Industry to Drive the Market

– Owing to the superior strength-to-weight ratio of prepregs there is high demand for prepregs from the aerospace sector. Prepregs (especially carbon prepregs) are increasingly being used to replace their metal counterparts, to manufacture interior and exterior structures, as the specific strength and modulus of the former are higher than most metallic alloys.

– Increased expenditure on specialized military equipment in the defense sector, due to the current increase in defense budgets and the resurgence of global security threats in key nations (such as the United Kingdom, France, Japan, and several Middle Eastern countries), is expected to boost the demand for prepregs.

– Robust increases of global revenue passenger kilometers (RPKs), year over year, are leading to an unprecedented level of aircraft production rates (which in 2018, were about twice the levels experienced a decade ago).

– Overall, a steady growth rate in the aerospace industry and increased applications of prepregs in military applications provide a great opportunity and growth potential for prepreg manufacturers.

United States to dominate the North America Market

– The United States is the world’s largest and most powerful economy in the world. The economy’s growth rate was 2.9% in 2018 and is expected to increase by 2.3% in the year 2019.

– The aerospace and the defense sectors of the United States are the largest in the world. Defense budgets are increasing with rising global tensions, in order to equip the armed forces with modern platforms.

– More spending in the defense and aerospace sector is likely to be seen in the coming years, which in turn, is expected to drive the demand for prepreg in the United States.

– Major players in the United States are expected to increase their investments in the development of advanced prepregs for use in newer applications in industrial sectors, which is likely to lead to increased consumption of prepregs in the future.

– The automotive market of the United States (which is one of the largest in the world) has currently slowed down, while it is expected to grow at a moderately high rate in the forecast period, and the light commercial vehicles market is expected to grow at a moderately low rate during the forecast period. It is expected to drive the market for prepreg, significantly.

Detailed TOC of Prepreg Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Demand from the Aerospace and Defense Sector

4.1.2 Growing Demand from the Wind Sector

4.1.3 Increased Adoption of Carbon Prepreg

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Autoclave and Maintenance Constraints

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Resin Type

5.1.1 Thermoset

5.1.2 Thermoplastic

5.2 Fiber Type

5.2.1 Carbon

5.2.2 Glass

5.2.3 Aramid

5.3 End-user Industry

5.3.1 Aerospace and Defense

5.3.2 Automotive

5.3.3 Electrical and Electronics

5.3.4 Wind Turbine

5.3.5 Leisure

5.3.6 Other End-user Industries

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 Asia-Pacific

5.4.1.1 China

5.4.1.2 India

5.4.1.3 Japan

5.4.1.4 South Korea

5.4.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.2 North America

5.4.2.1 United States

5.4.2.2 Canada

5.4.2.3 Mexico

5.4.3 Europe

5.4.3.1 Germany

5.4.3.2 United Kingdom

5.4.3.3 Italy

5.4.3.4 France

5.4.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.2 South Africa

5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 AXIOM MATERIALS

6.4.2 Composite Resources Inc.

6.4.3 Gurit

6.4.5 Hexcel Corporation

6.4.6 Huntsman International LLC.

6.4.7 ISOLA GROUP

6.4.8 Koninklijke Ten Cate bv.

6.4.9 Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber and Composites, Inc.

6.4.10 PARK ELECTROCHEMICAL CORP.

6.4.11 Renegade Materials Corporation

6.4.12 SGL Carbon

6.4.13 Solvay

6.4.14 Sunrez Corporation

6.4.15 TEIJIN LIMITED

6.4.16 TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.

6.4.17 Ventec International Group

6.4.18 YOKOHAMA AEROSPACE AMERICA, INC.

6.4.19 ZOLTEK

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Narrowing Supply-Demand Gap

7.2 Technical Advancements in Prepreg Product Development

