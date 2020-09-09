Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact Industry Insights by Share, Emerging Trends, Regional Analysis, Segments, Prime Players, Drivers, Growth Factor and Foreseen till 2024

Global “Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market” Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the Pressure Sensitive Adhesives in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.
Report contains a comprehensive analysis of the important segments like market opportunities, import/export details, market dynamics, key manufacturers, growth rate, and key regions.
List of Top Key-players in 2020 of Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market:-
- 3M Co.
- AdCo UK Limited
- Adhesive Technologies Inc. (AdTech)
- Adhesives Research Inc.
- Alfa International Corporation
- American Biltrite Inc.
- Arkema Group (Bostik SA)
- Ashland Inc.
- Avery Dennison Corp.
- Beardow & Adams (Adhesives) Ltd
- Benson Polymers Ltd
- Collano Adhesives AG
- DowDuPont
- Drytac
- Dymax
- Evans Adhesive Corporation Ltd
- Franklin International
- H.B. Fuller Co.
- Helmitin Adhesives
- Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
- Hexion
- Huntsman Corp.
- ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.
- Jowat AG
- KMS Adhesives
- Mapei SPA
- Master Bond
- Pidilite Industries Ltd
- Sika AG
- Tesa SE (A Beiersdorf Company)
- Wacker Chemie AG
The Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.
The pressure sensitive adhesives (PSA) market is expected to register a CAGR of about 6.17% during 2018 – 2023 (the forecast period). Due to the developing low-cost flexible packaging aids, where PSAs are widely used, the market is growing. Also, the demand coming from automotive applications, due to the lighter weight of PSAs when compared to fasteners, is fueling up the PSA market.
Growth in Demand from the Automotive Industry
Today, the use of adhesives, during the production of automotive components, offers the advantage of flexibility, which was not entertained in the traditional manufacturing methods. During new car assessment programs and crash tests, vehicles bonded with adhesives are observed to perform better as compared to welded vehicles, as they do not affect the substrates used in the automobile assembly. The growing demand for light-weight and fuel-efficient vehicles is forcing manufacturers to lookout for extensive weight saving options. In many components of an automotive, PSA is a good replacement for fasteners and can be used effectively where increased strength and flexibility are required. PSAs are relatively easy to use in assembly line and the resulting weight gains are promoting automotive manufacturers to shift to PSAs, especially in the non-structural parts. The usage of PSAs in accessory fitting is also rampant in the automotive industry.
Tapes the Leading Application
Ranging from packaging to attaching, tapes are used for varied purposes in numerous industries. Typically, a pressure-sensitive adhesive tape is made from plastic, paper, metal foil, or cloth. It does not need any heat or solvent to stick to the surface. Electrical tape, duct tape, masking tape, surgical tape, and box sealing tape, among others are the common examples of PSAs. Scotch tape is one of the most used pressure-sensitive adhesive tapes. In 2017, a majority of the global demand for PSAs came from the tapes manufacturing sector.
Asia-Pacific to Lead the Market
With over 40% of the global demand, Asia-Pacific is the most promising market for PSAs, which is likely to dominate the market in the near future. This domination can be attributed to the growing demand for tapes and labels in the region. China, India, Japan, and South Korea account for over 80% of the demand for PSAs. The growing packaging and automotive industries are driving the market for PSAs in this region. A presence of major international players, with numerous local players, is being witnessed in Asia-Pacific.
The global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives market covers the vision of participant analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue.
Key Developments in the Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market:
Reasons to Purchase this Report: Various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter's five forces analysis. Application that is expected to dominate the market. Regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period. The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players.
The report Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market 2020 describes the Pressure Sensitive Adhesives industry expansion game plan, the Pressure Sensitive Adhesives industry knowledge supply, appendix, analysis findings, and the conclusion.
