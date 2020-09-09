Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact Industry Insights by Share, Emerging Trends, Regional Analysis, Segments, Prime Players, Drivers, Growth Factor and Foreseen till 2024

Global “Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market” Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the Pressure Sensitive Adhesives in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

Also, Report contains a comprehensive analysis of the important segments like market opportunities, import/export details, market dynamics, key manufacturers, growth rate, and key regions. Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type, and application. Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market reports offer a detailed assessment of the Pressure Sensitive Adhesives including enabling technologies, current market situation, market assumptions, restraining factors.

Get a Sample PDF of Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market 2020

List of Top Key-players in 2020 of Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market:-

3M Co.

AdCo UK Limited

Adhesive Technologies Inc. (AdTech)

Adhesives Research Inc.

Alfa International Corporation

American Biltrite Inc.

Arkema Group (Bostik SA)

Ashland Inc.

Avery Dennison Corp.

Beardow & Adams (Adhesives) Ltd

Benson Polymers Ltd

Collano Adhesives AG

DowDuPont

Drytac

Dymax

Evans Adhesive Corporation Ltd

Franklin International

H.B. Fuller Co.

Helmitin Adhesives

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Hexion

Huntsman Corp.

ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.

Jowat AG

KMS Adhesives

Mapei SPA

Master Bond

Pidilite Industries Ltd

Sika AG

Tesa SE (A Beiersdorf Company)

Wacker Chemie AG

The Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT – REQUEST SAMPLE

The pressure sensitive adhesives (PSA) market is expected to register a CAGR of about 6.17% during 2018 – 2023 (the forecast period). Due to the developing low-cost flexible packaging aids, where PSAs are widely used, the market is growing. Also, the demand coming from automotive applications, due to the lighter weight of PSAs when compared to fasteners, is fueling up the PSA market.

Growth in Demand from the Automotive Industry

Today, the use of adhesives, during the production of automotive components, offers the advantage of flexibility, which was not entertained in the traditional manufacturing methods. During new car assessment programs and crash tests, vehicles bonded with adhesives are observed to perform better as compared to welded vehicles, as they do not affect the substrates used in the automobile assembly. The growing demand for light-weight and fuel-efficient vehicles is forcing manufacturers to lookout for extensive weight saving options. In many components of an automotive, PSA is a good replacement for fasteners and can be used effectively where increased strength and flexibility are required. PSAs are relatively easy to use in assembly line and the resulting weight gains are promoting automotive manufacturers to shift to PSAs, especially in the non-structural parts. The usage of PSAs in accessory fitting is also rampant in the automotive industry.

Tapes the Leading Application

Ranging from packaging to attaching, tapes are used for varied purposes in numerous industries. Typically, a pressure-sensitive adhesive tape is made from plastic, paper, metal foil, or cloth. It does not need any heat or solvent to stick to the surface. Electrical tape, duct tape, masking tape, surgical tape, and box sealing tape, among others are the common examples of PSAs. Scotch tape is one of the most used pressure-sensitive adhesive tapes. In 2017, a majority of the global demand for PSAs came from the tapes manufacturing sector.

Asia-Pacific to Lead the Market

With over 40% of the global demand, Asia-Pacific is the most promising market for PSAs, which is likely to dominate the market in the near future. This domination can be attributed to the growing demand for tapes and labels in the region. China, India, Japan, and South Korea account for over 80% of the demand for PSAs. The growing packaging and automotive industries are driving the market for PSAs in this region. A presence of major international players, with numerous local players, is being witnessed in Asia-Pacific.

Get a Sample PDF of Report @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/request-sample/12885685

The global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives market covers the vision of participant analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue.

Highlighted points of Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Size:

Covers the varying market dynamics of the industry.

In-depth analysis of market risks, opportunities, limitations, and growth of the market.

Includes market driving and restraining factors.

Participants profiles along with product description, overview, and business data.

Include details of five years of forecast analysis by types, regions, and applications.

Key Developments in the Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market:

Major developments in 2017 covered in the report