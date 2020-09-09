Rapid Unit Sales of DEET-Free Insect Repellent to Account for Incremental Revenues in the Global Market through the COVID 19 Crisis Period

DEET-Free Insect Repellent Market: Overview

According to WHO, every year, approximately 200 million new malaria cases are identified globally and a significant number of deaths have occurred. Hence, insect repellent market plays a crucial role. DEET is a primary active ingredient used in most of the insect repellents. However, the corrosive property of DEET is harmful for humans with prolonged use. As a result, DEET-free insect repellent market emerged. Ingredients such as picardin and various essential oils are found to be effective substitute to DEET. There is a growing awareness among the consumers on vector-borne diseases as well as harmful effects of DEET insect repellents. This rising awareness has paved the way for DEET-free insect repellent market.

Governmental agencies are actively participating to spread awareness on prevention and control methods of vector-borne diseases and availability of DEET-free insect repellents in the market. As majority of revenue generated is from offline distribution networks such as convenience stores, DEET-free insect repellent market players must focus on marketing the products through offline sources such as advertising local newspapers, leaflets and magazines. Companies must actively participate in generating awareness among the consumers through consumer education programs in schools, colleges, and hospitals.

DEET-Free Insect Repellent Market: Market Dynamics

Rise in vector-borne diseases is primary factor to drive the DEET-free insect repellent market. Today’s consumers are showing a growing interest to know more about the products they use. This has create the awareness against the use of DEET-based insect repellent. Consequently, consumers demand for DEET-free insect repellents. According to WHO, global waste is anticipated to grow by 70% by 2050. And waste is a good source for insects to breed, thereby, fuelling the demand for DEET-free insect repellent.

Lack of awareness of product availability in the market is biggest constraint for the DEET-free insect repellent market. Also, rural population is unaware of toxic effects of DEET-based products. The DEET-based products are economical. Therefore, the unexplored rural population limits the growth of DEET-free insect repellent market.

DEET-Free Insect Repellent Market: Market Segmentation

The DEET-free insect repellent market is segmented into ingredient, product type, pest targeted, sales channel, and regions.

Based on ingredient, the DEET-free insect repellent market is segmented into:

Picardin

IR3535

Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus

Citronella Oil

Other ingredients

Based on product type, the DEET-free insect repellent market is segmented into:

Sprays/Aerosols

Vaporizers

Creams

Other product types

Based on pest targeted, the DEET-free insect repellent market is segmented into:

Mosquitoes

Bugs

Flies

Other pests

Based on sales channel, the DEET-free insect repellent market is segmented into:

Direct

Indirect Convenience Stores E-commerce Hypermarket/Supermarket Specialty Stores Others



DEET-Free Insect Repellent Market: Regional Outlook

According to FMI analysis, a majority of consumers in North America are familiar with toxicity of DEET-based products. Hence, North America is estimated the prominent region for DEET-free insect repellent market. European government introduced Biocidal Products Regulation to assess the active ingredients used in insect repellents. As a result, stringent governmental regulations on toxic chemicals have been implemented in Europe anticipating the DEET-free insect repellent market growth. Middle East and Africa have highest number of cases on vector-borne diseases and fatal deaths from this region is also prominent. Hence, companies are collaborating with the government to penetrate the DEET-free insect repellent products into the region. Companies are focusing on strengthening the supply chain and value chain for the Middle East and Africa. The growing population of East Asia is a significant factor that may boost the DEET-free insect repellent market. South Asia, being another tropical region that favor insects breeding, a potential DEET-free insect repellent market growth is expected. The DEET-free insect repellent market is expected to grow in the region of Oceania due to significant number of outing and camping done of the population. Frequent outbreaks of vector-borne diseases in Latin America drives the market for DEET free insect repellent.

DEET-Free Insect Repellent Market: Key Players

Some of the major players in the DEET-Free Insect Repellent market Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Dabur India Limited, Godrej Consumer Products Limited, Spectrum Brands, Inc., and S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc., Homs LLC, Honsa Consumers Pvt. Ltd., First Step Digital Pvt. Ltd., Enesis Group, Quantum, Inc., Beaumont Product, Inc., and among others. These market players are expected to formulate DEET-free insect repellent products with improved stability and reduced toxicity.