Renal Therapeutics Market Global Industry Share, Demand, Top Players, Industry Size, Future Growth By 2026: Fortune Business Insights

The global renal therapeutic market is projected to gain impetus from the rising number of geriatric population across the globe. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, “Renal Therapeutics Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Application (Chronic kidney disease, Diabetes, Kidney stone disease, Kidney failure, Others), by Drug Class (Angiotensin-II receptor blockers, ACE Inhibitors, Calcium channel blockers, Beta-blockers, Others), by Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies), and Geography Forecast till 2026,” the global renal therapeutics market is likely to grow at a fast pace due to the increasing number of kidney diseases among the populace.

Leading Players operating in the Renal Therapeutics Market are:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company,

Amgen Inc.,

Vifor Pharma Inc.,

Novartis AG,

Merck & Co., Inc.,

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.,

Pfizer Inc.,

Bayer AG,

AstraZeneca,

Market Segmentation:

By Application

Chronic kidney disease

Diabetes

Kidney stone disease

Kidney failure

Others

By Drug Class

Angiotensin-II receptor blockers

ACE Inhibitors

Calcium channel blockers

Beta-blockers

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

