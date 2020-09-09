RF GaN (Radio-frequency Gallium Nitride) Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact -Key Leaders Analysis, Segmentation, Growth, Future Trends, Gross Margin, Demands, Emerging Technology by Regional Forecast to 2024 – 360 Market Updates

Global “RF GaN (Radio-frequency Gallium Nitride) Market” Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the RF GaN (Radio-frequency Gallium Nitride) in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. RF GaN (Radio-frequency Gallium Nitride) Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. RF GaN (Radio-frequency Gallium Nitride) Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

Report contains a comprehensive analysis of the important segments like market opportunities, import/export details, market dynamics, key manufacturers, growth rate, and key regions.

List of Top Key-players in 2020 of RF GaN (Radio-frequency Gallium Nitride) Market:-

Sumitomo Electric Industries

Ltd.

RFHIC Corporation

Aethercomm Inc.

Analog Devices

Inc.

Cree

Inc.

GaN Systems Inc.

Integra Technologies Inc.

M/A-COM Technology Solutions Holdings

Inc.

Microsemi Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Qorvo

Inc.

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Toshiba Corporation

The Global RF GaN (Radio-frequency Gallium Nitride) market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The Radio-Frequency Gallium Nitride Market (RF GaN Market) was valued at USD 406.2 million in 2017, and it is expected to reach USD 1,075 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 17.5%, during the forecast period (2018 – 2023). The report is segment by Material (GaN-on-Sic and GaN-on-Silicon), Application (Wireless Infrastructure and Aerospace and Defense), and Region.

Increasing adoption of electric vehicles and transition toward 5G are the primary factors driving the growth of the global RF GaN market. The RF GaN market is also expected to experience a significant growth, over the forecast period, due to the increasing demand for power electronics that consume less power and are energy efficient. GaN possess dynamic electrical and chemical properties, such as high-voltage breakdown and saturation velocity, which makes them the apt choice for use in a variety of switching devices. However, issues related to the high cost of raw materials and production processes are expected to challenge the growth of the RF GaN market.

The Aerospace and Defense Sector to Offer Many Growth Opportunities

Modernization of defense equipment has created the need for high-power semiconductor devices, such as GaN RF devices. ICs used in radar boards incorporate GaN that enables efficient navigation, facilitate collision avoidance, and enable real-time air traffic control.

The RF power amplifiers used in the radar systems are low on power and performance. The bandwidth performance and efficiency of GaN-based RF power amplifiers are higher than that of silicon-based RF power amplifiers. As GaN is more powerful than Si, GaN-based RF amplifiers used in the radars deliver higher performance, in terms of power and radar range. This reduces the number of radar systems required to monitor the same perimeter, thereby cutting the cost. Thus, the demand for GaN RF devices is expected to increase in the defense sector, during the forecast period.

Moreover, increasing focus of the Europe Space Agency (ESA) on the increased usage of GaN across space projects and GaN-based transistors in the military and defense sectors will further aid the RF GaN market to expand, over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Occupy the Highest Market Share

The pre-established electronics industry and adoption of innovative technologies have provided organizations a competitive edge in the market, in the Asia-Pacific region. Moreover, the region has the presence of several major RF power vendors, such as Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), and Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. (Japan). Hence, there is a high level of competitiveness among the players in the electronics industry in the Asia-Pacific region.

Increasing demand for better cellular networks from China, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and Malaysia and the production of semiconductor devices are expected to drive the growth in the RF GaN market in this region. With countries, such as China, India, and South Korea, actively trying to strengthen IoT platforms, governments of these developing countries are also entering into various strategic collaborations to leverage IoT advancements for smart cities and automation, thus, reinforcing the development of the RF GaN market in Asia-Pacific.

Governments of various countries in the region are also developing infrastructure for electric and autonomous vehicles to drive the adoption of RF GaN technology. For instance, the Indian government is focusing on creating charging infrastructure and policy framework to ensure that, by 2030 more than 30% of vehicles in the country are electric vehicles.

Jun 2018: NXP Semiconductors NV launched new RF GaN wideband power transistors and expanded its Airfast third-generation Si-LDMOS portfolio of macro- and outdoor small-cell solutions to enable next-generation 5G mobile networks.

