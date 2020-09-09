RTD Temperature Sensors Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact Share, Size, Future Demand, Research, Top Leading player, Emerging Trends, Region by Forecast to 2024

Global “RTD Temperature Sensors Market” Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the RTD Temperature Sensors in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. RTD Temperature Sensors Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. RTD Temperature Sensors Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

List of Top Key-players in 2020 of RTD Temperature Sensors Market:-

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Panasonic Corporation

Siemens AG

Honeywell International

Inc.

ABB Ltd.

Analog Devices

Inc.

General Electric

Kongsberg Gruppen

Emerson Electric Company

STMicroelectronics

Microchip Technology Incorporated

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Maxim Integrated Products

The Global RTD Temperature Sensors market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The global RTD temperature sensors market USD 1.11 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach a value of USD 1.54 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 5.64%, during the forecast period of (2018 – 2023). The scope of the report is limited to type of measurement like surface measurement, liquid measurements, air and gas stream measurements. End-user industry is limited to consumer electronics, automotive, aerospace & defense, healthcare, chemical, oil & gas, energy and power, food & beverage, and retail sector. While the region considered in the scope of the report include North America, Europe, Asia pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Increasing Demand for Temperature Sensors in Consumer Electronics

Temperature measurement and control is crucial to the steady performance of sophisticated consumer electronic products. The sensors provide long-term reliability, accuracy, and fast response times for the efficient operation of household electronics, such as home appliances, pool, and spa control, among other products. Owing to their high performance, RTDs are the primary sensors of choice for sophisticated HVAC applications. Highly efficient environmental building control systems require precision temperature measurements at numerous points within a project. Applications include monitoring and controlling room and air duct temperature, outside ambient temperature, condenser temperature, coolant line temperature, etc. Known for their precision, RTD has found a wide range of applications in the consumer electronics industry and the demand for them is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Automotive Sector Has the Highest Market Share

The automotive industry is currently experiencing a passive market change. The rise of the shared economy and new partnerships with disruptive tech companies, are the factors resulting in the growth of automotive manufacturers.

The three key markets for automotive sales are the US, China and Europe. The drive toward innovation and the advent of autonomous vehicles is expected to drive the growth of automotive industry significantly in the developed regions, while the developing economies have witnessed a considerable rise in the consumer disposable income and can directly translate into an increase in the purchase of automobiles.

North America region has a significant market share

The highest share is attributed to the booming manufacturing and food-processing industries, especially in chamber application, where usually temperature (cold) is the only parameter monitored. RTDs are the most advanced versions of temperature measurement sensors that provide highly accurate, stable, linear response for moderate range of temperatures; however, they are energy inefficient, as they need external power. According to the US FDA, only two temperatures sensors are used in regulating the food and drug industry, namely resistance temperature detectors (RTDs) and thermistors. The number of employees in the chemical manufacturing industry is growing, directly implying the growth of chemical manufacturing industry.

Key Developments in the RTD Temperature Sensors Market:

February 2017 – Emerson announced the sale of its Leroy-Somer and Control Techniques businesses to Nidec Corporation, which strengthens the company’s capacity for investment

