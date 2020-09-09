Safety Motion Control Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact Industry Overview, Key Players Analysis, Emerging Opportunities, Comprehensive Research Study, Competitive Landscape and Potential of Industry from 2020-2024

Global “Safety Motion Control Market” Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the Safety Motion Control in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Safety Motion Control Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Safety Motion Control Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

List of Top Key-players in 2020 of Safety Motion Control Market:-

ABB Ltd

General Electric Co.

Melexa

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

More Control

Pilz GmbH & Co. KG

Rockwell Automation

Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

SICK Group

Siemens AG

SIGMATEK Safety System

The Global Safety Motion Control market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The global safety motion control market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.14% over the forecast period of 2018–2023. The regions considered in the scope of the report include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa.

Motion control system performs a wide variety of functions ranging from a simple unit assigned to move an object to a machine tool application, which works with perfect coordination to execute multiple simultaneous movements. Safety motion control systems are an emerging class with improved safety and security mechanisms. Over the last few years, a significant rise in adoption of safety tools across the industry was registered. The emergence of Safe Torque Off (STO), Safe Stop 1 and 2 and Safe Direction Systems has led to a paradigm shift towards safety in the motion control market. Thus, increased demand for safety equipment across all major industry verticals, flexible automation functions, easy set-up and maintenance and more importantly, industry safety standards mandating the use of safety systems in Europe, North America and parts of the Asia-Pacific region, are the major factors driving the growth of the market. On the other hand, high capital requirements have been a major impediment to growth in this market. However, incremental technological innovations provide multiple growth opportunities.

Increased Emphasis on Adopting Safety Standards

Over the last few years, there has been a lot of emphasis on safety in industrial automation and motion control systems. The European Union and the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) have been playing a proactive role in introducing safety standards for motion control systems. It has become imperative for all major motion control vendors to comply with safety norms due to increased awareness among end users. The EU Machinery Directive has been actively seeking to harmonize machine safety requirements across Europe. The incorporation of Safety Torque Off (STO) feature has been a moot point in servo drives. This feature is being seen as a differentiating factor for competing in the European market. The Americas have also been at the forefront of adoption for the latest safety standards for safety motion control systems with ANSI B11.0 standards mainly applicable in the region. The demand for safety machine control systems is expected to grow at a steady rate, as all the major industry verticals are showing signs of recovery after sluggish growth.

Automotive Industry to Witness Huge Demand

The demand for safety motion control systems in the automotive industry has seen a marked increase due to developments in manufacturing and assembly processes of HCV’s and high-end motor vehicles. High-end motion controllers are used in the automotive industry for controlling the movements of mechanical parts in the production process. Safety motion control systems are being extensively used during the manufacturing of major components like engines and driver assistance systems. All the important automotive suppliers have been looking at motion control systems to optimize their production chains through the use of actuators and robotic arms. Furthermore, assembling and maintenance processes are also witnessing increased adoption of safety motion control systems. For instance, vehicle assembling, which is an exhaustive process requiring high levels of precision and throughput has been using safety control systems widely for performing repetitive tasks using minimal resources.

North America to Hold a Larger Share

North America has been at the forefront of change in the safety motion control systems with the presence of major players, like Rockwell Automation and More Automation, constantly looking for new acquisitions to add to consolidate their position further. The first variant of motion control systems involving single axis movement was conceptualized in North America. Furthermore, North America has been a major market for machine tools, automotive, packaging, and electronics applications. All these industries have been using safety motion control systems as part of their operations. The incorporation of latest safety features like STO, single stop, and sudden breaking have been the major drivers for growth in this region.

The global Safety Motion Control market covers the vision of participant analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue.

Key Developments in the Safety Motion Control Market:

August 2017 – Kollmorgen introduced a new generation of synchronous servo motors, the AKM2G. These motors are optimized for use with the company’s AKD servo drive and the AKD2G family of next-generation servo drives, and are also capable of providing all their design benefits in conjunction with the customer’s choice of servo drives.

August 2017 – Kollmorgen introduced a new generation of synchronous servo motors, the AKM2G. These motors are optimized for use with the company's AKD servo drive and the AKD2G family of next-generation servo drives, and are also capable of providing all their design benefits in conjunction with the customer's choice of servo drives.

