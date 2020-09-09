The “Safety Switches Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Safety Switches industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Safety Switches market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Safety Switches market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Safety Switches market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics.

In the study of safety switches market, a different type of switches is considered according to its applications. As in a single machine, it is common that various kinds of safety switches are used such as emergency shutdown switches or safety limit switches; thus segmentation by end-user is also covered in the market studied.

Safety Switches for Industrial Application to Show Significant Growth

– Industrial applications such as in oil & gas, manufacturing, material handling, and power generation industries show significant growth for safety switches. As in a single machine, it is common that various kinds of safety switches are used such as emergency shutdown switches or safety limit switches.

– The need for a safer working environment is driving the market for safety switches. In hazardous locations in industries like grain elevators, offshore drilling, petrochemical, and waste treatment plants, paint booths and hazardous waste handling facilities, these safety switches are the key players for safe and efficient work.

– The fatalities have been increasing over the years. In 2017, the mining and construction industry led in record with a total of over 450 accident incidents, according to JISHA (Japan Industrial Health and Safety Association).

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Fastest Growth

– Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing region for the safety switches market. The industries are adopting automation, thus making the machines more complex; which ultimately demands more sensors and safety switches applications.

– The presence of a large number of domestic and international manufacturing companies in the emerging economies of Asia-Pacific, rapid industrialization, and expanding manufacturing activities are projected to drive the machine condition monitoring activities on the industry floor and is expected to drive the safety switches market in this region.

– Strong demand for consumer automobiles, medium and heavy buses, and trucks are estimated to drive the demand for non-destructive testing equipment and services in this region. To safeguard such high-value industrial assets the market is expected to continue to generate the demand over the forecast period. For instance, the market for new vehicles in Asia-Pacific, which includes passenger vehicles, buses, and trucks, crossed 40 million units in 2017, driven strongly by countries such as China and India.

Detailed TOC of Safety Switches Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers & Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increased Emphasis on Workplace Safety

4.3.2 Stringent Regulations on Machine and Personnel Safety

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Product Compatibility with Different Existing Platforms

4.5 Industrial Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Electromagnetic

5.1.2 Non-Contact

5.1.3 Other Types

5.2 By End-users

5.2.1 Industrial

5.2.2 Commercial

5.2.3 Healthcare

5.2.4 Oil & Gas

5.2.5 Other End-users

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 United Kingdom

5.3.2.2 Germany

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Mexico

5.3.4.3 Argentina

5.3.4.4 Rest of Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 UAE

5.3.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.3 South Africa

5.3.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Schneider Electric

6.1.2 Rockwell Automation, Inc.

6.1.3 Banner Engineering Corp.

6.1.4 Eaton Corporation

6.1.5 Euchner GmbH

6.1.6 SICK AG

6.1.7 Pilz GmbH & Co. KG

6.1.8 Siemens AG

6.1.9 Omron Electronics LLC,

6.1.10 Honeywell International Inc.

6.1.11 Murrelektronik GmbH

6.1.12 Parmley Graham Ltd

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

