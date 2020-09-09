SBC and its Derivatives Market 2020 Analysis Forecast to 2024 by Key Players, Types, Applications | Absolute Reports

Global “SBC and its Derivatives Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of SBC and its Derivatives in these regions. This report also studies the global SBC and its Derivatives market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About SBC and its Derivatives:

Styrenic block copolymers, commonly known as SBCs, belong to the family of thermoplastic elastomers. These polymers are consumed in bulk compared with other thermoplastic elastomers and exhibit properties similar to rubber, though they are processed as thermoplastics. They are added in additives and other high-performance polymeric compounds for the formulation of many products.

Styrenic-Butadiene-Styrenic (SBS)

Hydrogenated Styrenic Block Copolymers (HSBC)

Styrene-Isoprene-Styrene (SIS) SBC and its Derivatives Market Applications:

Paving and Roofing

Footwear

Advanced Material

Adhesives, Sealants, and Coatings

Adhesives, Sealants, and Coatings

Other

This report focuses on the SBC and its Derivatives in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The paving and roofing segment dominated the market. The demand for SBC for paving and roofing applications is driven by the growth in infrastructural development in emerging countries, including India. Asphalt or bitumen used for roofing and paving applications require polymer modifiers to meet temperature and property requirements. SBC is the most common polymer used for bitumen modification. The growth of the real estate market in several developing countries will further fuel the adoption of SBCs and their derivatives.