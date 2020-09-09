SCADA in Process Industries Market 2020 Analysis Forecast to 2024 by Key Players, Types, Applications | Absolute Reports

This report focuses on “SCADA in Process Industries Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall SCADA in Process Industries market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About SCADA in Process Industries:

SCADA is an automation system that helps to acquire data from remote devices, such as transmitters, pumps, and valves, installed in the field.

ABB

Emerson Electric

Honeywell International

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Rockwell Automation

General Electric

Yokogawa Electric

Mitsubishi Motors

Inductive Automation

Omron

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries SCADA in Process Industries Market Types:

Supervisory Control System

Data Acquisition System SCADA in Process Industries Market Applications:

Petrochemical Industries

Power Industry

Paper Industry

Food Industry

Pharmaceutical

Other

This report focuses on the SCADA in Process Industries in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The oil and gas segment led the market during 2017, accounting for a market share of more than 20%. As plants in the oil and gas industry cover a vast area, SCADA system monitors and controls remote units by integrating outstations with the control system of the entire plant. It visualizes and operates processes, production flows, and machines in oil and gas plants. Numerous oil and gas companies are integrating SCADA solutions with their enterprise resource planning (ERP) and manufacturing execution system (MES) frameworks, which require continuous maintenance and support from the automation vendors. This will give more opportunities for vendors to enhance their revenue.