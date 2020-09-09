The “Security and Vulnerability Management Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Security and Vulnerability Management industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Security and Vulnerability Management market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Security and Vulnerability Management market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Security and Vulnerability Management market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Security and Vulnerability Management market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Security and Vulnerability Management market report provides an in-depth insight into Security and Vulnerability Management industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

Security and vulnerability management is the practice of identifying, classifying, and mitigating vulnerabilities in networking software or hardware. It has become an integral part of an enterprise’s security in recent years. The vulnerability management utilizes technology that seeks out security flaws and tests systems for weak points, allowing the clients to identify and quantify where the network is at risk and to prevent unnecessary weak points. These factors are expected to increase the demand for these solutions.

Key Market Trends:

BFSI Segment is Expected to Hold the Major Market Share

– The BFSI sector faced with a number of data breaches and cyber attacks, owing to the large customer base that the industry serves. Data breaches result in the increased corrective measures costs and loss of valuable customer information. For instance, in the recent past, Taiwan’s Far Eastern International Bank incurred a loss of around 60 million by malware.

– With the aim to secure the IT processes and systems, secure customer critical data and comply with government regulations, both private and public banking institutes are focused on implementing the latest technology to prevent cyber attacks.

– The growing technological penetration coupled with digital channels, such as internet banking, mobile banking, becoming the preferred choice of customers for banking services, there is a greater need for banks to leverage advanced authentication and access control processes.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Grow at the Fastest Rate

– Huge population base and accessibility to the internet has helped Asia-Pacific emerge as a market prone to cyber threats. Most of the countries in the region has not a very evolved cybersecurity regulations. For instance, Indonesia is a world leader in VPN usage, in terms of the present population with its application across the region. Further, the growing penetration of the internet has made it highly vulnerable to cyber attacks.

– However, there remains a huge gap in cybercrime legislation compared to that in North America and Europe, where the lack of awareness and knowledge of basic security make most of these online transactions highly susceptible to digital theft.

– With large MNCs rushing to invest, the region is now witnessing increased spending in cybersecurity solutions, particularly in SMBs and large organizations. The businesses that have other MNCs as a part of the value chain has also assisted in the adoption in the region is expected to continue to drive the demand.

