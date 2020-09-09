Self-heating Food Packaging Market to Reach a Valuation of ~US$ 77 Mn by 2027

Transparency Market Research delivers key insights for the self-heating food packaging market in its published report, which includes global industry analysis, size, share, growth, trends, and forecast for 2019–2027. In terms of revenue, the global self-heating food packaging market is anticipated to reach ~US$ 77 Mn by the end of 2027, owing to various factors, about which TMR offers detailed insights and forecasts in the self-heating food packaging market report.

The report highlights the key factors responsible for the growth of the self-heating food packaging market across various regions. Detailed analysis based on packaging type, end use, and region is included in the report.

As per TMR analysis, the market share held by the cans segment is high as compared to other packaging types such as bottles and pouches. Furthermore, TMR found that the demand for self-heating food cans is anticipated to rise substantially during 2019-2027. However, the bottles and pouches segment is anticipated to collectively account for more than 15% of the total market share in the global self-heating food packaging market.

Expansion of Food & Beverages Industry in Europe to Bolster Market Growth

Europe holds the second-largest market share in the self-heating food packaging market, the growth in demand for self-heating food packaging in the region is expected to remain sluggish during the forecast period. A surge in demand for food and beverage packaging along with rising consumer expenditure on convenient packaged food & beverages is expected to offer a positive outlook for the self-heating food packaging market in the region. Spain is anticipated to remain the prominent market in terms of market share and incremental opportunity.

Rising Need for Instant Heated Food Driving Use of Self-heating Food Packaging

Self-heating food packaging is an innovation in active packaging, with addition of chemical substances within the packaging that eliminates the need for microwaves or external heating of food and beverages. Use of self-heating food packaging allows instant heating of food and beverages products before consumption anywhere, without requiring access to an oven, fire, or a stove. Heating food before consumption is essential in remote cold climatic conditions and high altitude areas. Self-heating food packaging has emerged as an ideal solution to cater to the above mentioned requirement, and is gaining considerable traction in other applications. The rising demand for instant and convenient heating is anticipated to drive the growth of the global self-heating food packaging market during the forecast period of 2019-2027.

Research and Product Development to Remain Key Growth Strategies in Self-heating Food Packaging Market

Busy urban lifestyles of young mothers have created a demand for convenience packaging for baby foods. Manufacturers operating in the self-heating food packaging market are producing packaging solutions to cater to the on-the-go consumption needs of young parents.

OnTech used TRIZ to solve hundreds of technical problems associated with the commercialization of its self-heating container. The can’s chemistry is activated by depressing a button on the bottom of the can. In a matter of minutes, the beverage in the container is heated to 140 degrees, perfect for drinking.

Recently, Aestech, a Dutch manufacturer, developed a self-heating pack for semi-liquid baby foods. The package contains a milk powder dispenser, water, and a baby nipple. These products are not pre-mixed, and the ingredients are stored separately until the point of consumption. The heating element is located at the bottom of the container, and can be activated by pushing a button.

Self-heating Food Packaging Market: Competition Landscape

The global self-heating food packaging market is highly competitive and consolidated. Key players operating in the global self-heating food packaging market include Tempra Technology Inc., HeatGen, LLC, The 42 Degrees Company, Heat Food & Drink Ltd., and Luxfer Magtech Inc.

