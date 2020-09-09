Small Scale LNG Market Report 2020 | Industry Growth, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope 2025 | IMARC Group

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Small Scale LNG Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,”. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global small-scale LNG market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.
Small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) refers to the low capacity industrial plants for processing LNG. The gas is cooled at very low temperatures and is transformed into an odorless and colorless liquid to be re-gasified for various applications. Unlike oil and diesel, small-scale LNG is environment-friendly and is extensively used for off-grid power generation requirements in remote industrial and residential complexes. Additionally, LNG from these small-scale plants is also used as transportation fuel, industrial feedstock, and for other purposes in industrial, commercial, and residential sectors.
Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/small-scale-lng-market/requestsample
Market Trends
Rapid industrialization and elevating demand for energy- and cost-efficient energy sources are driving the need for small-scale LNG. Moreover, the growing requirement for power generation from underdeveloped and remote areas across the globe is further fostering the market growth. Additionally, the increasing LNG utilization as ship fuel over heavy fuel oil, marine gas oil, and diesel oil is also inducing the product demand. The growing traction for greener and cleaner fuel sources and increasing government expenditures to promote LNG adoption is further projected to drive the small-scale LNG market.
Small Scale LNG Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- Dresser-Rand Group Inc. (Siemens)
- Engie SA
- Excelerate Energy. L. P.
- PJSC Gazprom
- General Electric
- Honeywell International Inc.
- IHI Corporation
- Linde Aktiengesellschaft
- Novatek
- Plum Energy LLC
- Royal Dutch Shell PLC
- Sofregaz
- Wärtsilä Oyj Abp
The report has segmented the market on the basis of terminal type, mode of supply, storage tank type, application and region.
Breakup by Terminal Type:
- Liquefaction Terminal
- Regasification Terminal
Breakup by Mode of Supply:
- Truck
- Trans-Shipment and Bunkering
- Pipeline and Rail
- Others
Breakup by Storage Tank Type:
- Pressurized
- Atmospheric Tank
- Floating Storage Unit (FSU)
Breakup by Application:
- Electrical Power Generation
- Industrial Feedstock
- Transportation
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Ask Analyst for Instant Discount and Download Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/2TMGObU
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Contact US:
IMARC Group
30 N Gould St, Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA
Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/
Email: [email protected]
USA: +1-631-791-1145
Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group