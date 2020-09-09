Small Scale LNG Market Report 2020 | Industry Growth, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope 2025 | IMARC Group

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Small Scale LNG Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,”. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global small-scale LNG market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.

Small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) refers to the low capacity industrial plants for processing LNG. The gas is cooled at very low temperatures and is transformed into an odorless and colorless liquid to be re-gasified for various applications. Unlike oil and diesel, small-scale LNG is environment-friendly and is extensively used for off-grid power generation requirements in remote industrial and residential complexes. Additionally, LNG from these small-scale plants is also used as transportation fuel, industrial feedstock, and for other purposes in industrial, commercial, and residential sectors.

Market Trends

Rapid industrialization and elevating demand for energy- and cost-efficient energy sources are driving the need for small-scale LNG. Moreover, the growing requirement for power generation from underdeveloped and remote areas across the globe is further fostering the market growth. Additionally, the increasing LNG utilization as ship fuel over heavy fuel oil, marine gas oil, and diesel oil is also inducing the product demand. The growing traction for greener and cleaner fuel sources and increasing government expenditures to promote LNG adoption is further projected to drive the small-scale LNG market.

Small Scale LNG Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Dresser-Rand Group Inc. (Siemens)

Engie SA

Excelerate Energy. L. P.

PJSC Gazprom

General Electric

Honeywell International Inc.

IHI Corporation

Linde Aktiengesellschaft

Novatek

Plum Energy LLC

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

Sofregaz

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

The report has segmented the market on the basis of terminal type, mode of supply, storage tank type, application and region.

Breakup by Terminal Type:

Liquefaction Terminal

Regasification Terminal

Breakup by Mode of Supply:

Truck

Trans-Shipment and Bunkering

Pipeline and Rail

Others

Breakup by Storage Tank Type:

Pressurized

Atmospheric Tank

Floating Storage Unit (FSU)

Breakup by Application:

Electrical Power Generation

Industrial Feedstock

Transportation

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

