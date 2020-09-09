Smart Glass Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact Industry Growth, Size, Share, Forecasts Analysis, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions Analysis Research Report

Global “Smart Glass Market” Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the Smart Glass in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Smart Glass Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Smart Glass Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

The smart glass technology has evolved considerably over the last decade, leading to an increased adoption of controlled electronic appliances that can be remotely controlled from a centralized device. Consumers have recognized the value, security, and energy-efficient solutions provided by smart glasses. The ease of managing, monitoring, and controlling devices at any time, from any location, has been increasing the consumer acceptance for smart glasses. The emergence of the Internet of Things (IoT), and technologies, such as wearable devices and smartphones, has further increased the demand for smart glass solutions.

Need for Energy Conservation and Energy-efficient Solutions to Drive the Smart Glass Market

Smart glass and aesthetic-assisted living have grown to be the strongest markets in the Asia-Pacific. Smart glasses not only enhance energy conservation with smart meters, but also have the ability to convert a home into a high-tech one, connected by the Internet of Things (IoT). From using cameras to sensors ensuring the authenticity and the safety, to sometimes even assessing the person’s physical conditions as a part of the healthcare services, smart glass can bring state-of-the-art technology and services together, for a safe and convenient life. For instance, smart glass windows utilize suspended particle devices (SPD) technology, which is a thin laminate of Nano-scale particles suspended in a liquid and placed between two pieces of glass. Even the automotive and aerospace industries are considering adopting more energy saving options and energy efficient solutions. Therefore, greater end-user acceptance, coupled with rise in economic wellbeing, can be considered as the primary drivers for the growth of this market.

Transportation to Hold the Major Market Share by End User

Incremental advancements in the transportation sector have enabled the use of smart glass windows, which could be particularly helpful in reducing the energy consumption by controlling the temperatures, unlike normal glass windows. It is estimated that the energy consumption in the transportation sector will increase at an annual average rate of 1.4%, from 104 quadrillion British thermal units (Btu) in 2012 to 155 quadrillion Btu in 2040. This rate is expected to contribute to a sizable amount of carbon emissions, resulting in climate change problems. On the other hand, smart glass has the ability to control lighting systems and could be invaluable to end users, as they can arrange for fixed lighting schedules and monitor energy consumption. Electric vehicles present a long-term growing opportunity and the increase in electronics content, particularly switching glasses and vision panels, offer better opportunities. Smart glasses in automobile are expected give 98% UV protection and 40% solar reduction, thus making the vehicle cabin more comfortable. The smart glass market has been growing exponentially, with the increase of automobile sales and an expanding use of numerous applications. The prices of these glasses in the automobile industry are yet to drop during the forecast period, which might drive the growth of the global market.

North America to Hold the Major Share over the Forecast Period

In North America, there are many devices that are being used by residents, such as smart security systems, smart light bulbs, network cameras, and multi-room audio systems. Thus, there is an attractive market for smart glasses, which is anticipated to accelerate the growth of the market. Spending in the US logistics and transportation industry totaled to USD 1.48 trillion in 2015, and represented 8% of the annual gross domestic product (GDP). The growth of electric and driverless cars with advanced integrated technology might boost the overall smart glass market, in the North American automotive industry.

