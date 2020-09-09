The “Smart Transportation Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Smart Transportation industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Smart Transportation market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Smart Transportation market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Smart transportation is considered as the vertical application of IoT capabilities, and therfore refers to the integrated application of modern technologies and management strategies in the transportation systems.

Smart transportation is considered as the vertical application of IoT capabilities, and therfore refers to the integrated application of modern technologies and management strategies in the transportation systems. These technologies are aimed at providing innovative services related to different modes of transport and traffic management. It enables the users to be better informed and make safer and better use of transport networks.

Rise in Urbanization, Increasing Mega Cities and Population

– More than half the world’s urban population resides in Asia where some countries, like India and China, already have about a billion people living in the cities alone. The other regions with relatively high urban population are North America, Europe, and Africa.

– The growing urbanization is an indication of the rising complexities in the cities across the globe with transportation requirements being one of those issues. Resolving these complexities is one of the major challenges faced by the transportation market across these regions.

– Technological innovations have brought about a major change in the way everything operates. The Internet of Things has made developing connected networks feasible in almost all major functioning sectors today. Integration of this transportation system has resolved most of the transportation-related complexities. The rising growth rate of megacities worldwide and multiple innovations taking place in the field of technology are expected to open up a number of opportunities.

Europe Holds the Largest Share Owing to Government Support

– It is expected that approximately 233 million connected cars would be on the road by 2020, globally, and Europe is holds the majority of the percentage in the production of connected cars during the forecast period. The connected cars market is expected to increase by four times in 2020 compared to the current market state. These connected technologies in the automotive sector might boost the smart solutions market in the transportation sector.

– Moreover, urban transportation is becoming an important pillar for a better quality of life of citizens in a city. Currently, in most of the cities in Europe, private and public road transportations are the vital mode of commuting. However, the lack of safety and the quality of the public transportation as well as the poor traffic management in overcrowded road network, the rise of theft, increase in parking issues, etc., are boosting the market for smart highways which, in turn, is boosting the market growth in the region.

What are the Smart Transportation market challenges to market growth?

Detailed TOC of Smart Transportation Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Rise of Urbanization and Increasing Mega Cities and Increasing Population

4.3.2 Government Initiatives to Enhance the Transportation Infrastructure

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Initial Capital Expenditure to Create Sustainable System

4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.7 Technology Snapshot

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Application

5.1.1 Traffic Management

5.1.2 Road Safety and Security

5.1.3 Parking Management

5.1.4 Public Transport

5.1.5 Automotive Telematics

5.1.6 Freight

5.1.7 Other Applications

5.2 By Product Type

5.2.1 Advanced Traveler Information Systems (ATIC)

5.2.2 Advanced Transportation Management Systems (ATMS)

5.2.3 Advanced Transportation Pricing Systems (ATPS)

5.2.4 Advanced Public Transportation Systems (APTS)

5.2.5 Cooperative Vehicle Systems

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Cisco Systems Inc.

6.1.2 SAP SE

6.1.3 IBM Corporation

6.1.4 AVEVA Group plc

6.1.5 Siemens Corporation

6.1.6 Oracle Corporation

6.1.7 AGT International

6.1.8 Advantech Co., Ltd.

6.1.9 Orange Business Services

6.1.10 ERTICO-ITS

6.1.11 Hitachi Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

