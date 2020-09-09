Software-Defined Networking Market Unidentified Segments – Current Impact Unlocks new opportunities

Latest released the research study on Global Software-Defined Networking Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Software-Defined Networking Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Software-Defined Networking Market. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are: IBM (United States),Hewlett Packard Company (United States),VMware, Inc. (United States),Microsoft Corporation (United States),Fujitsu Ltd. (Japan),ALTEN Calsoft Labs (United States),Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. (United States),Cisco Systems, Inc. (United States),Ericsson (Sweden),NEC Corporation (Japan),Nokia Corporation (Alcatel-Lucent) (United States),Verizon Communications Inc. (United States),Juniper Networks, Inc. (United States),Arista Networks (United States),Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)

The covid19 pandemic has affected on Global Software-Defined Networking market.

Brief Overview on Software-Defined Networking

Software-defined networking is the infrastructure that intents at providing agility, policy-driven network supervision, and flexibility. It improves the network control enabling business and service providers to revert quickly with the changing trends and business requirements. The administrator or IT professional can shape traffic form the centralized control console without any individual touch or intervention using switches in the network. This centralized software-defined networking controller commands the switches to deliver the network services as and when required.

On 13th February 2020, Arista Networks, a leader in cloud networking, announced that it has acquired Big Switch Networks, a network monitoring, and SDN (Software Defined Networking) pioneer. Arista Networks provides a complete and visionary cloud networking suite, with rich capabilities in all critical areas of the campus, data center, and public cloud. The acquisition of Big Switch will further strengthen the companyâ€™s network monitoring and observability suite delivered through Aristaâ€™s software platform CloudVision and DANZ (Data Analyzer) capabilities.

What’s Driving the Software-Defined Networking Market

Demand the Centralized and Simplified Enterprise Network Management

Need for the Traffic Programmability and Automation, Efficient Policy-Driven Network Supervision, and Agility

A View on Influencing Trends:

Emerging Application of Software-Defined Networking in 5G Technology

Increasing Use of Software-Defined Networking in Large and Small-medium Size Business

Challenges that Market May Face:

Problem with Handling and Balancing the Software-Defined Networking Infrastructure

Market Opportunities:

Rising Spending in Software-Defined Networking in Developing Countries

The Rising Adoption of Private Cloud will Boost the Software-Defined Networking Market

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

