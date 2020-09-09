In a recent study published by QY Research, titled Global Solar Thermal Water Heaters Market Research Report, analysts offer an in-depth analysis of the global Solar Thermal Water Heaters market. The study analyzes the various aspects of the market by studying its historic and forecast data. The research report provides a Porters five force model, SWOT analysis, and PESTEL analysis of the Solar Thermal Water Heaters market. The different areas covered in the report are Solar Thermal Water Heaters market size, drivers and restraints, segment analysis, geographic outlook, major manufacturers in the market, competitive landscape, value/volume data, marketing strategies, and expert views

Major Key Player operating in this report are: SunEarth, Ecotec Solar, MEGASUN, A. O. Smith, SOLE S.A., DualSun, Stiebel Eltron, SunChaser, Inc., FAFCO, Beijing Tsinghua Solar, Rheem Manufacturing Co (Australia) Proprietary Ltd, S V Marketing India Pvt Ltd

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Solar Thermal Water Heaters industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Solar Thermal Water Heaters manufacturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Solar Thermal Water Heaters industry.

Global Solar Thermal Water Heaters Market Segment By Type:

Global Solar Thermal Water Heaters Market Segment By Application:

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Solar Thermal Water Heaters market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. The keyword market in the South, America region is also expected to grow in the near future.

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Solar Thermal Water Heaters industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key companies operating in the global Solar Thermal Water Heaters market include: SunEarth, Ecotec Solar, MEGASUN, A. O. Smith, SOLE S.A., DualSun, Stiebel Eltron, SunChaser, Inc., FAFCO, Beijing Tsinghua Solar, Rheem Manufacturing Co (Australia) Proprietary Ltd, S V Marketing India Pvt Ltd

Tables of Content Table of Contents 1 Solar Thermal Water Heaters Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Solar Thermal Water Heaters

1.2 Solar Thermal Water Heaters Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Solar Thermal Water Heaters Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Pressure-bearing Solar Water Heater

1.2.3 Non-pressure Solar Water Heater

1.3 Solar Thermal Water Heaters Segment by Application

1.3.1 Solar Thermal Water Heaters Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Industrial Water Supply Heating

1.3.3 Household Water Heating

1.4 Global Solar Thermal Water Heaters Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Solar Thermal Water Heaters Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Solar Thermal Water Heaters Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Solar Thermal Water Heaters Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Solar Thermal Water Heaters Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Solar Thermal Water Heaters Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Solar Thermal Water Heaters Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Solar Thermal Water Heaters Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Solar Thermal Water Heaters Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Solar Thermal Water Heaters Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Solar Thermal Water Heaters Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Solar Thermal Water Heaters Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Solar Thermal Water Heaters Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Solar Thermal Water Heaters Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Solar Thermal Water Heaters Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Solar Thermal Water Heaters Production

3.4.1 North America Solar Thermal Water Heaters Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Solar Thermal Water Heaters Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Solar Thermal Water Heaters Production

3.5.1 Europe Solar Thermal Water Heaters Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Solar Thermal Water Heaters Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Solar Thermal Water Heaters Production

3.6.1 China Solar Thermal Water Heaters Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Solar Thermal Water Heaters Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Solar Thermal Water Heaters Production

3.7.1 Japan Solar Thermal Water Heaters Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Solar Thermal Water Heaters Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 4 Global Solar Thermal Water Heaters Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Solar Thermal Water Heaters Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Solar Thermal Water Heaters Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Solar Thermal Water Heaters Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Solar Thermal Water Heaters Consumption by Countries 4.2.2 U.S. 4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Solar Thermal Water Heaters Consumption by Countries 4.3.2 Germany 4.3.3 France 4.3.4 U.K. 4.3.5 Italy 4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Solar Thermal Water Heaters Consumption by Region 4.4.2 China 4.4.3 Japan 4.4.4 South Korea 4.4.5 Taiwan 4.4.6 Southeast Asia 4.4.7 India 4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Solar Thermal Water Heaters Consumption by Countries 4.5.2 Mexico 4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Solar Thermal Water Heaters Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Solar Thermal Water Heaters Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Solar Thermal Water Heaters Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Solar Thermal Water Heaters Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 6 Global Solar Thermal Water Heaters Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Solar Thermal Water Heaters Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Solar Thermal Water Heaters Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020) 7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Solar Thermal Water Heaters Business

7.1 SunEarth

7.1.1 SunEarth Solar Thermal Water Heaters Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Solar Thermal Water Heaters Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 SunEarth Solar Thermal Water Heaters Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Ecotec Solar

7.2.1 Ecotec Solar Solar Thermal Water Heaters Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Solar Thermal Water Heaters Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Ecotec Solar Solar Thermal Water Heaters Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 MEGASUN

7.3.1 MEGASUN Solar Thermal Water Heaters Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Solar Thermal Water Heaters Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 MEGASUN Solar Thermal Water Heaters Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 A. O. Smith

7.4.1 A. O. Smith Solar Thermal Water Heaters Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Solar Thermal Water Heaters Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 A. O. Smith Solar Thermal Water Heaters Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 SOLE S.A.

7.5.1 SOLE S.A. Solar Thermal Water Heaters Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Solar Thermal Water Heaters Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 SOLE S.A. Solar Thermal Water Heaters Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 DualSun

7.6.1 DualSun Solar Thermal Water Heaters Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Solar Thermal Water Heaters Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 DualSun Solar Thermal Water Heaters Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Stiebel Eltron

7.7.1 Stiebel Eltron Solar Thermal Water Heaters Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Solar Thermal Water Heaters Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Stiebel Eltron Solar Thermal Water Heaters Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 SunChaser, Inc.

7.8.1 SunChaser, Inc. Solar Thermal Water Heaters Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Solar Thermal Water Heaters Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 SunChaser, Inc. Solar Thermal Water Heaters Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 FAFCO

7.9.1 FAFCO Solar Thermal Water Heaters Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Solar Thermal Water Heaters Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 FAFCO Solar Thermal Water Heaters Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Beijing Tsinghua Solar

7.10.1 Beijing Tsinghua Solar Solar Thermal Water Heaters Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Solar Thermal Water Heaters Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Beijing Tsinghua Solar Solar Thermal Water Heaters Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Rheem Manufacturing Co (Australia) Proprietary Ltd

7.11.1 Beijing Tsinghua Solar Solar Thermal Water Heaters Production Sites and Area Served

7.11.2 Solar Thermal Water Heaters Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.11.3 Beijing Tsinghua Solar Solar Thermal Water Heaters Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.11.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.12 S V Marketing India Pvt Ltd

7.12.1 Rheem Manufacturing Co (Australia) Proprietary Ltd Solar Thermal Water Heaters Production Sites and Area Served

7.12.2 Solar Thermal Water Heaters Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.12.3 Rheem Manufacturing Co (Australia) Proprietary Ltd Solar Thermal Water Heaters Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.12.4 Main Business and Markets Served

.1 S V Marketing India Pvt Ltd Solar Thermal Water Heaters Production Sites and Area Served

.2 Solar Thermal Water Heaters Product Introduction, Application and Specification

.3 S V Marketing India Pvt Ltd Solar Thermal Water Heaters Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

.4 Main Business and Markets Served 8 Solar Thermal Water Heaters Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Solar Thermal Water Heaters Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Solar Thermal Water Heaters

8.4 Solar Thermal Water Heaters Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Solar Thermal Water Heaters Distributors List

9.3 Solar Thermal Water Heaters Customers 10 Market Dynamics 10.1 Market Trends 10.2 Opportunities and Drivers 10.3 Challenges 10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Solar Thermal Water Heaters (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Solar Thermal Water Heaters (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Solar Thermal Water Heaters (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Solar Thermal Water Heaters Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Solar Thermal Water Heaters Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Solar Thermal Water Heaters Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Solar Thermal Water Heaters Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Solar Thermal Water Heaters Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026) 12 Consumption and Demand Fprecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Solar Thermal Water Heaters

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Solar Thermal Water Heaters by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Solar Thermal Water Heaters by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Solar Thermal Water Heaters by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Solar Thermal Water Heaters 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Solar Thermal Water Heaters by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Solar Thermal Water Heaters by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of Solar Thermal Water Heaters by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Solar Thermal Water Heaters by Application (2021-2026) 14 Reseach Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source 15.1 Methodology/Research Approach 15.1.1 Research Programs/Design 15.1.2 Market Size Estimation 15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 15.2 Data Source 15.2.1 Secondary Sources 15.2.2 Primary Sources 15.3 Author List 15.4 Disclaimer

