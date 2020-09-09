The “Stationary Emission Control Catalyst Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Stationary Emission Control Catalyst industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Stationary Emission Control Catalyst market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Stationary Emission Control Catalyst market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Stationary Emission Control Catalyst market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Stationary Emission Control Catalyst market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Stationary Emission Control Catalyst market report provides an in-depth insight into Stationary Emission Control Catalyst industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Stationary Emission Control Catalyst market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Key Market Trends:

Power Industry to Dominate the Market

-The control of power plant emissions is a major area of application for stationary catalysts. In particular, NOx emissions are removed either by SCR or through NOx dissociation. The abatement of NOx from power plants is important, as it helps to control acid rain and photochemical smog.

-First commercialized in Japan, SCR is extensively used in the country. Currently, it has also been commercialized in Germany, China and Taiwan. Existing coal-fired plants are generally equipped with emission control systems for reduction of traditional pollutants, such as SOx, NOx and particulate matter.

-In the developed countries, the demand is mostly driven by legislative changes, while economic growth is the major source in emerging and developing countries. While emission standards and environmental norms are becoming stricter in the developed countries, growth in vehicle production and fuel consumption as well as growth in chemical production, are the key drivers for the stationary emission control catalyst market in emerging markets.

-The stationary catalyst segment is growing considerably faster than the underlying industries, owing to constant innovation, which helps client companies save money and allow catalyst producers to charge a premium for their products.

-Hence, power industry is likely to account for the highest market share during the forecast period.

North America to Witness the Highest Growth rate

– There are many fossil fuel-based power plants in the United States. Therefore, emission of harmful gases in the environment was high. To control this in August 2015, Environment Protection Agency (EPA) issued the clean power plan. This plan states that to cut harmful pollution from the power sector by 32% below the 2005 levels, the country needs to use clean energy (nuclear energy) and emission control catalysts.

– In addition to this, the EPA has stationary engine regulations that need to be followed, and which are given under National Emission Standards for Hazardous Air Pollutants (NESHAP) and New Source Performance Standards (NSPS). This emission control plan and EPA regulations are driving the market for emission control catalysts in the country.

– The other end-user industry is the chemical industry, which is one of the largest industries in the United States. It is one of the top exporting sector in the country, accounting for around 15% of the global chemical shipments.

– The United States is a world leader in chemical production and exports; therefore, the consumption of stationary emission control catalysts is high and it is expected to increase further during the forecast period.

– Canada has emission control guidelines under the Clean Air Act, which are to be followed. Hence, due to these environmental regulations, the consumption of stationary emission control catalysts is increasing.

– Owing to the aforementioned reasons, North America is likely to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Reasons to Buy Stationary Emission Control Catalyst Market Report:

Analysis of Stationary Emission Control Catalyst market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

Historical data and forecast of Stationary Emission Control Catalyst industry

Stationary Emission Control Catalyst market report covers regional analysis including growth estimates

To analyze the end-user markets including growth estimates

Profiles on laboratory balance including products, sales/revenues, and market position

Includes Stationary Emission Control Catalyst market structure, market drivers, opportunities, and restraints.

Stationary Emission Control Catalyst Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Stationary Emission Control Catalyst market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Stationary Emission Control Catalyst status worldwide?

What are the Stationary Emission Control Catalyst market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Stationary Emission Control Catalyst ?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of Stationary Emission Control Catalyst Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Stringent Regulations Regarding Industrial Emissions

4.1.2 Increasing Adoption by Petroleum Industries in Refining Units

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Volatility in Precious Group Metal Prices

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Regulatory Policy Analysis

4.6 Technology Overview

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Metal

5.1.1 Platinum

5.1.2 Palladium

5.1.3 Rhodium

5.1.4 Others

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 Power Plants

5.2.2 Refineries & Petrochemicals Processing Plants

5.2.3 Chemical Plants

5.2.4 Waste Incinerators

5.2.5 Metal Finishing & Metallurgy

5.2.6 Others

5.3 Process

5.3.1 Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR)

5.3.2 Catalytic Oxidation

5.3.3 Catalytic Incineration

5.3.4 Catalytic Filters

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 Asia-Pacific

5.4.1.1 China

5.4.1.2 India

5.4.1.3 Japan

5.4.1.4 South Korea

5.4.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.2 North America

5.4.2.1 United States

5.4.2.2 Canada

5.4.2.3 Rest of the North America

5.4.3 Europe

5.4.3.1 Germany

5.4.3.2 France

5.4.3.3 United Kingdom

5.4.3.4 Italy

5.4.3.5 Rest of the Europe

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.2 South Africa

5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA)

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 BASF SE

6.4.2 Cataler Corporation

6.4.3 CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc.

6.4.4 Clariant

6.4.5 CRI Catalyst Company

6.4.6 CORMETECH, Inc.

6.4.7 Corning Incorporated

6.4.8 DCL International Inc.

6.4.9 Hitachi Zosen Corporation

6.4.10 Honeywell International Inc

6.4.11 IBIDEN Porzellanfabrik Frauenthal

6.4.12 JGC C&C

6.4.13 Johnson Matthey

6.4.14 Kunming Sino- Platinum Metals Catalyst Co., Ltd

6.4.15 Nikki-Universal Co., Ltd

6.4.16 Umicore

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Recovery of Platinum Group Metals (PGMs)

