Structural heart disease refers to cardiac defects that are congenital in nature and can also be acquired through wear & tear of heart valves or chambers of the heart. Rapid advancements in the medical field have replaced the open heart surgical procedures with non-surgical minimally invasive procedures such as transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) and transcatheter mitral valve repair (TMVR).

To get sample Copy of the report, along with the TOC, Statistics, and Tables please visit @: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00013050

Currently, the global structural heart devices market is growing at a steady pace owing to the rise in incidence of structural heart diseases (aortic stenosis and mitral regurgitation) and development of minimally invasive technologies. According to the Micro Interventional Devices, Inc., about 60 million people in the U.S. suffer from structural heart defects.

Moreover, as per the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute, more than 35,000 babies are born with congenital heart defects in the U.S. These estimates are expected to boost the demand for structural heart devices during the forecast period. High cost of surgeries, risks associated with these surgeries, and lack of skilled cardiologists restrict this market growth.

Key Players:

Medtronic plc,St. Jude Medical, Inc.,Braile Biomedica,Medical Technology Est.,Boston Scientific Corporation,Micro Interventional Devices, Inc.,Edwards Lifesciences Corporation,LivaNova PLC,JenaValve Technology, Inc.,Cryolife, Inc.

However, emerging markets (India and China) and increase in demand for structural heart procedures are expected to provide lucrative opportunities to the key players. The structural heart devices market is projected to reach $12,076 million by 2022 from $6,006 million in 2015, growing at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2016 to 2022.

The report segments the market based on product type, indication, age group, and geography. Based on product type, the market is bifurcated into repair devices (annuloplasty rings, heart valve balloons, and occluders) and replacement valves (mechanical and tissue heart valves]. Based on indication, it is divided into atrial septal defect (ASD), patent foramen ovale (PFO), and ventricular septal defect (VSD), aortic valve stenosis, and others. In terms of age group, it is further categorized as pediatrics and adults.

The pediatrics’ age group is segmented into newborns (0-5 months), infants (6 months to 12 months), toddlers (1-2 years), preschoolers (3-5 years), school-aged children (6-12 years), and adolescents (13-18 years). The adult age group market is further segmented into young adults (19-24 years), adulthood (25-39 years), middle-aged (40-59 years), older people/old age (60-84 years), and very old (85+ years). Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

To inquire about the discount available on this Report, visit @: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/AMR00013050

The study conducts SWOT analysis to assess the strengths and weaknesses of the key players engaged in the Structural Heart Devices market. Moreover, the report undertakes an elaborate examination of drivers and constraints operating in the market. The report also evaluated the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Structural Heart Devices market segments and regions.

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Structural Heart Devices industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

Major highlights of the report:

An all-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

The evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of the market value and volume in the past, present, and forecast years

Market share evaluation

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of the market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market.

Contact Us:

Call: +912067274191

Email: [email protected]

About Premiummarketinsights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.