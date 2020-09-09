Surfactants Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact Industry Size, Future Trends, Growth Key Factors, Demand, Business Share, Sales & Income, Manufacture Players, Application, Scope, and Opportunities Analysis by Outlook – 2024

Global “Surfactants Market” Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the Surfactants in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Surfactants Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Surfactants Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

BASF

DOWDUPONT

EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG

KAO CHEMICALS

HUNTSMAN INTERNATIONAL LLC

3M

AKZONOBEL N.V.

ARKEMA

ASHLAND

BAYER AG

CLARIANT

CRODA INTERNATIONAL

DOW CORNING

ELEMENTIS SPECIALTIES

EMERY OLEOCHEMICALS

GALAXY SURFACTANTS

GEO SPECIALITY CHEMICALS

GODREJ INDUSTRIES

INNOSPEC

KLK OLEO

LONZA

MITSUI CHEMICALS

P&G CHEMICALS

RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD.

THE ZORANOC OILFIELD CHEMICAL

SANYO CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES

SASOL

SINOPEC JINLING PETROCHEMICAL CO.

LTD

SOLVAY

STEPAN COMPANY

SUMITOMO CHEMICALS

TAIWAN NJC CORPORATION.

The Global Surfactants market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The global surfactants market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.41% during the forecast period, 2018 to 2023. Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market, with a market share of almost 40% of the global market in 2017.

Growing Personal Care Industry in Asia-Pacific

Personal care is one of the major end-users for surfactants. Surfactants are used as ingredients such as foaming agents, dispersants, emulsifiers, solubilizing agents, cleansers, and conditioners, among others, in numerous personal care products. Personal care industry accounted for around 14% of the global surfactants market in 2017, with Asia-Pacific being the largest consumer as well as producer of surfactants. The production has reached such high levels that it has become a major hub for exporting of cosmetics and personal care products to developed nations, such as the United States. The tier-2 markets, such as South Korea, are expected to witness a rapid increase in the demand for personal care products. Moreover, China and India are also likely to experience good opportunities for the personal care market.

Anionic Surfactants to dominate the Global Market

Anionic surfactants account for approximately half of the total share of the surfactants market. Growing focus on environmental regulations is expected to increase the demand for anionic surfactants. In terms of volume, the three most-used anionic surfactants are alpha-olefin sulfonates, linear alkylbenzene sulfonates and, alcohol ethoxysulfates. High price and supply fluctuations of petrochemical products, and reducing dependence on crude oil are likely to drive the demand for anionic surfactants. The current market demand for environment-friendly alternatives has led to a boost in demand for bio-based anionic surfactants.

Asia-Pacific is the Largest Consumer

Asia-Pacific region was dominated by China, Japan, and India. China was the largest consumer of surfactants in 2017 and the country is likely to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Continuous growth in population is another factor fuelling the demand for personal care, soaps and detergents in the country, which, in turn, is augmenting surfactants market. Moreover, demand for surfactants in soaps and detergents was the largest in 2017; this segment is estimated to continue its dominance during the forecast period, primarily due to the increasing household applications.

June 2017: Stepan Company through a subsidiary in Mexico, today reported that it has reached an agreement with BASF Mexicana, S.A. DE C.V. to acquire its surfactant production facility in Ecatepec, Mexico and a portion of its associated surfactants business

June 2017: Stepan Company through a subsidiary in Mexico, today reported that it has reached an agreement with BASF Mexicana, S.A. DE C.V. to acquire its surfactant production facility in Ecatepec, Mexico and a portion of its associated surfactants business

