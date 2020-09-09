Teeth Whitening Products Market 2020 Analysis Forecast to 2024 by Key Players, Types, Applications | Absolute Reports

Global “Teeth Whitening Products Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Teeth Whitening Products in these regions. This report also studies the global Teeth Whitening Products market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Teeth Whitening Products:

Teeth whitening products is products that can either restore natural teeth shade or whiten teeth beyond natural shade.

Teeth whitening products can be divided into two categories: surface whiteners and bleaches.

Surface whiteners help remove surface stains physically or chemically. Products in this category mainly include dental scalers, chewing gums, toothpastes, gels and whitening kits, rinses, paint-on films and strips.

Bleaches are generally based on peroxides and are able to change the inborn color of teeth.

Based on the different conditions of teeth, two different kinds of methods will be adopted accordingly. Vital bleaching is done on "living" teeth and can remove the color caused by food, tobacco or age. While for teeth which is no longer "alive" non-vital bleaching will be applied to alter the changed color caused by root canal.

P&G

Colgate Palmolive

Unilever

Johnson & Johnson

GSK

Church &Dwight

Henkel

Lion

Ultradent Products

Trident Gum

Wrigley

Peelu

KÃ¶R Whitening

Hawley & Hazel Chemical

YUNAN BAIYAO

Beyond

Philips

Dentsply

DenMat

WOODPECKER

LM

Golden Eagles

Poseida

W&H

NSK

EMS

Dentamerica

LUSTER

Pac-Dent Teeth Whitening Products Market Types:

Surface Whiteners

Bleaches Teeth Whitening Products Market Applications:

Professionally Applied

Consumer Applied

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in U.S. and E.U. The manufacturers in U.S. have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturers such as Colgate Palmolive and P&G have relative higher level of productâ€™s quality. As to U.K., Unilever has become as a global leader. In Japan, Lion Company leads the technology development. Most of Chinese manufactures locate in Guangdong and Yunnan province.

Many companies have several plants, usually located in the place close to aimed consumption region. There are international companies set up factories in China either, such as P&G whose plant is located in Guangdong and Jiangsu province. Some companies usually take a joint venture enter into aim market, like Colgate who take their advantage merge with Sanxiao, whose key market is in China.

The worldwide market for Teeth Whitening Products is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.2% over the next five years, will reach 18000 million USD in 2024, from 13300 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.