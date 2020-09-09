UAV Market Size, Share Global Industry Current Trends, Top Companies, Application, Growth Factors, Development and Forecast to 2024 Research Report

Global UAV Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. UAV Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the UAV market.

The UAV Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

The global UAV market is expected to register a CAGR close to 10% during the forecast period, 2018 to 2023. Military expenditure is the primary driving factor of the global UAV market. UAVs have the capability of reducing collateral damage, while hovering, searching, identifying, and striking targets, which makes them an asset for the military. For instance, the UAV market in pacific region is primarily driven by the threat posed by North Korea. As a result, South Korea has developed few UAV models indigenously and also, rolled out a long-term plan in December 2017 to develop unmanned vehicles, with the aim of emerging as a global leader in the sector by 2030. Other factors that fuel the growth are growing demand for UAVs for commercial applications, such as aerial photography, express shipping and delivery, gathering information or supplying essentials for disaster management, geographical mapping of inaccessible terrain and locations, building safety inspections, precision crop monitoring. However, strict airspace regulations across major countries of the world, especially US, where FAA pioneered in setting regulations for commercial use of drones in the region can restrain the growth rate of UAV market. Further, the export restrictions on UAVs, by classifying them in the same bracket as missiles, is expected to hinder growth of the market to some extent.

Asia- Pacific to Dominate the Market

The UAV market for Asia-Pacific region is expected to register a CAGR close to 12%, during the forecast period. China accounted for the largest market, accounting a significant share in the Asia-pacific region in 2017. In December 2017, South Korea unveiled a long-term plan to develop unmanned vehicles, with the aim of emerging as a global leader in the sector by 2030. According to the data released by Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRE), results indicate India as one of the top countries having 22.5% of the world’s drone imports.

Key Developments in the Market

November 2017: Microdrones GMBH announced its partnership with the company Navigation Electronics Inc. (NEI). This partnership will help Microdrones company to provide UAV quadcopter in the Southeastern US, for surveying and mapping process. The partnership will further enable Microdrones to integrate their UAVs for the surveying and mapping process, which will be carried out by the GIS professionals

October 2017: BAE Systems and Cranfield University developed dual-mode UAVs for armed forces

September 2017: AeroVironment delivered M1/M2/M5-compatible Raven and Puma unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) to two DoD customers

July 2017: BAE Systems Australia got a USD 30 million contact from Royal Australian Navy (RAN) to upgrade maritime satellite communications terminals in four years

Major Players: DJI INNOVATIONS, AEROVIRONMENT INC., BAE SYSTEMS, CYBAERO AB, ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD ,GENERAL ATOMICS, PARROT SA, ISRAEL AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES, THALES SA, AIRBUS GROUP, MICRODRONES, BOEING, amongst others.

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global UAV Market for 2020-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations or sales and subscription payments of UAV.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global UAV Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Market Trend

Growing research activities coupled with new product launches.

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Challenge

Complications associated with UAV procedures.

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2024 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

