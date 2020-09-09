The “United Arab Emirates (UAE) Container Glass Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of United Arab Emirates (UAE) Container Glass industry by types, applications, regions. It shows United Arab Emirates (UAE) Container Glass market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, United Arab Emirates (UAE) Container Glass market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14275376

Competitor Analysis:

United Arab Emirates (UAE) Container Glass market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

United Arab Emirates (UAE) Container Glass market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Container Glass market report provides an in-depth insight into United Arab Emirates (UAE) Container Glass industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

Glass, being a versatile material in containermanufacturing, preserves the original taste of the drink inside without altering its taste or quality. Glass containers are available in the market in a variety of colors, shapes and sizes according to the prevailing demand.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14275376

Key Market Trends:

Beverage has the Largest Share in the Market Presently

– Glass, being a versatile material for packaging, preserves the original taste of the drink, without altering its quality. However, alcoholic beverages are very limited, if not non-existent, owing to the Islamic Sharia Law followed in the region that prohibits the use or consumption of alcohol for spiritual reasoning.

– The non-alcoholic beverage segment includes packaging solutions for juice, soda, milk, ready-to-drink coffee and tea, carbonated drinks, and sports and energy drinks. Flavored beverages are gaining popularity in the region, as health and wellness consumers are more interested in a variety of different taste options.

– Moreover, consumers are trading down to smaller size bottles, and with this trend set to continue over the forecast period, consumer demand for price-sensitive container glass packaging products also increases.

– The glass containers market is facing fierce competition from plastic in the non-alcoholic beverage industry. However, returnable glass bottles remain an essential form of product delivery for all major companies in the non-alcoholic beverage industry, as they provide a cost-effective method.

– This has helped the glass packaging solutions to maintain their market share and has been driving the adoption due to sustainability features. Along with this, technological advancements have also reduced the weight of glass packaging by 30% in the last five years, while providing equivalent strength. This has dramatically boosted the glass bottles and containers market, especially in the non-alcoholic beverage sector.

Pharmaceutical has Significant Share in the Market

– The Middle East region significantly depends on pharmaceuticals and medical doses. The United Arab Emirates shares similar climatic and geographic features and follows a similar trend. In September 2018, the UAE Cabinet approved a federal budget of AED 60.3 billion for the year 2019, of which the healthcare sector is expected to receive AED 4.40 billion.

– Light and UV penetration concerns have led to the high use of amber bottles in the pharmaceutical industry. For instance, amber colored bottles provide maximum protection from all different wavelengths of light and are mandated in case of many drugs.

– Besides, government initiatives in the field have further propelled the market. With the collaboration of supply chain members and government, a proper chain for recycling is created, which may assist the vendors in the market and is expected to cut the cost.

– For instance, in June 2017, the MoH signed a memorandum of understanding with Jebel Ali Free Zone Authority (Jafza) for the development of the pharmaceutical and healthcare sector, with focus on reducing the regulatory barriers. As part of the agreement, the United Arab Emirates is aiming to attract 75 innovative drug makers to the Jebel Ali free zone by 2021. Thus, it is indicating that the MoH intends to work with local companies, to improve the licensing policy for existing drug manufacturers, owing to which the market is expected to gain momentum, during the forecast period.

– Further, generic drugs adoption is on rising in the region which has the highest adoption of glass packing in the region. Dr. Ameen Hussain Al Amiri, the Ministry’s Assistant Under-Secretary for Public Health and Licensing said in comments published by news agency WAM that the country is also planning to increase the number of manufacturing facilities to 30 by 2020.

Reasons to Buy United Arab Emirates (UAE) Container Glass Market Report:

Analysis of United Arab Emirates (UAE) Container Glass market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

Historical data and forecast of United Arab Emirates (UAE) Container Glass industry

United Arab Emirates (UAE) Container Glass market report covers regional analysis including growth estimates

To analyze the end-user markets including growth estimates

Profiles on laboratory balance including products, sales/revenues, and market position

Includes United Arab Emirates (UAE) Container Glass market structure, market drivers, opportunities, and restraints.

Purchase this Report (Price 3250 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14275376

United Arab Emirates (UAE) Container Glass Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for United Arab Emirates (UAE) Container Glass market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of United Arab Emirates (UAE) Container Glass status worldwide?

What are the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Container Glass market challenges to market growth?

What are the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Container Glass market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of United Arab Emirates (UAE) Container Glass ?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of United Arab Emirates (UAE) Container Glass Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Downstream Demand from End-user Industries

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 High Competition from Other Packaging Materials

4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.7 Import/Export Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By End-user Vertical

5.1.1 Beverage

5.1.2 Food

5.1.3 Pharmaceutical

5.1.4 Other End-user Verticals

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Frigoglass SAIC

6.1.2 Saverglass SAS

6.1.3 Middle East Glass Manufacturing Company SAE

6.1.4 RAK Ghani Glass LLC

6.1.5 Majan Glass Company SAOG

6.1.6 Gerresheimar AG

6.1.7 Piramal Glass Private Limited

6.1.8 Unitrade FZE

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Granite, Marble and Stone Market Size by Global Growth Trends 2020 | Latest Trends, Business Statistics, Development Status by Regions, Opportunity Assessment Forecast to 2025

Passenger Car Security Systems Market Growth by Forthcoming Developments 2020 – Future Prospects, Manufacturers with Size, Global Industry Scope and Share Analysis till 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co

Vehicle NVH Material Market – Global Share and Demand Status, Business Growth Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Future Trends, Industry Size Forecast to 2026 Available at Industry Research.co

UAV Camera Gimbals Market – Global Share and Demand Status, Business Growth Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Future Trends, Industry Size Forecast to 2026 Available at Industry Research.co

﻿ Luxury Massage Chair Market Global Growth Rate Forecast by Regions 2020 | Future Trends with Key Manufacturers, Development Status till 2024 – Industry Research.co

Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks Market 2020 COVID-19 Outbreak, Share, Size, Growth Rate by Market Current Strategy, Top Most Players, and Regional Segmentation by Forecast to 2025

ALPR and ANPR Cameras Market Growth Rate by Share 2020-2026 | Revenue Forecast by Product Type, Applications and Regions and COVID-19 impact on Global Industry

On-Road Camper Trailers Market Share, Top Manufacturers 2020 Future Growth Rate, Industry Size, Business Strategy, Demand Status by 2026 Research Includes COVID-19 Analysis