Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market is Anticipated to Attain a Market Value of US$XX by the End of 2018 – 2028

Persistence Market Research recently published a market study that sheds light on the growth prospects of the global Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication market during the forecast period (20XX-20XX). In addition, the report also includes a detailed analysis of the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the future prospects of the Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication market. The report provides a thorough evaluation of the latest trends, market drivers, opportunities, and challenges within the global Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication market to assist our clients arrive at beneficial business decisions.

The Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication market study is a well-researched report encompassing a detailed analysis of this industry with respect to certain parameters such as the product capacity as well as the overall market remuneration. The report enumerates details about production and consumption patterns in the business as well, in addition to the current scenario of the Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication market and the trends that will prevail in this industry.

key players in the global vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication market are Qualcomm Incorporated, Unex Technology Corp., MediaTek, Inc., Quectel Wireless Solutions, Savari, Inc., Delphi Automotive PLC, Robert Bosch GmbH, Infineon Technologies AG, Audi AG, AT&T Inc., Daimler AG, etc.

Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market: Regional Outlook

North America is expected to dominate the vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication market followed by the Asia Pacific and Western Europe region. The primary growth factor in North America is the introduction of connected technologies by automotive vendors to connect vehicles and infrastructure which is boosting the growth of vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication market in the U.S. Also, the demand for vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication in the Asia Pacific is anticipated to rise as there is an increase in the adoption of cellular technologies in the region. Also, the rising demand for vehicle telematics and autonomous driving is creating growth opportunities for the vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication market in the Western Europe region. Latin America and MEA are expected to see the significant growth rate in the vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication market.

In December 2016, Audi of America, Inc. launched traffic light information, which is one of the latest vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication technology in the U.S. This traffic light information is an Audi connect PRIME feature that enables the car to communicate with infrastructure across the U.S. With the help of traffic light information, the receives real-time signal information from traffic management system that monitors traffic lights via 4G LTE data connection.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

