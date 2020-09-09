Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market is Anticipated to Attain a Market Value of US$XX by the End of 2018 – 2028

“
Persistence Market Research recently published a market study that sheds light on the growth prospects of the global Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication market during the forecast period (20XX-20XX). In addition, the report also includes a detailed analysis of the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the future prospects of the Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication market. The report provides a thorough evaluation of the latest trends, market drivers, opportunities, and challenges within the global Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication market to assist our clients arrive at beneficial business decisions.
The Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication market study is a well-researched report encompassing a detailed analysis of this industry with respect to certain parameters such as the product capacity as well as the overall market remuneration. The report enumerates details about production and consumption patterns in the business as well, in addition to the current scenario of the Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication market and the trends that will prevail in this industry.
What pointers are covered in the Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication market research study?
The Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication market report – Elucidated with regards to the regional landscape of the industry:
The geographical reach of the Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication market has been meticulously segmented into United States, China, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia & India, according to the report.
The research enumerates the consumption market share of every region in minute detail, in conjunction with the production market share and revenue.
Also, the report is inclusive of the growth rate that each region is projected to register over the estimated period.
The Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication market report – Elucidated with regards to the competitive landscape of the industry:
The competitive expanse of this business has been flawlessly categorized into companies such as
key players in the global vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication market are Qualcomm Incorporated, Unex Technology Corp., MediaTek, Inc., Quectel Wireless Solutions, Savari, Inc., Delphi Automotive PLC, Robert Bosch GmbH, Infineon Technologies AG, Audi AG, AT&T Inc., Daimler AG, etc.
Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market: Regional Outlook
North America is expected to dominate the vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication market followed by the Asia Pacific and Western Europe region. The primary growth factor in North America is the introduction of connected technologies by automotive vendors to connect vehicles and infrastructure which is boosting the growth of vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication market in the U.S. Also, the demand for vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication in the Asia Pacific is anticipated to rise as there is an increase in the adoption of cellular technologies in the region. Also, the rising demand for vehicle telematics and autonomous driving is creating growth opportunities for the vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication market in the Western Europe region. Latin America and MEA are expected to see the significant growth rate in the vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication market.
In December 2016, Audi of America, Inc. launched traffic light information, which is one of the latest vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication technology in the U.S. This traffic light information is an Audi connect PRIME feature that enables the car to communicate with infrastructure across the U.S. With the help of traffic light information, the receives real-time signal information from traffic management system that monitors traffic lights via 4G LTE data connection.
The report covers exhaustive analysis on:
- Global Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market Segments
- Global Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market Dynamics
- Historical Actual Market Size, 2013-2017
- Global Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2028
- Supply & Demand Value Chain for Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market
- Global Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
- Competition & Companies involved in Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market
- Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Technology
- Value Chain of Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication
- Global Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market Drivers and Restraints
Regional analysis of Global Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market includes
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
Report Highlights:
- Detailed overview of parent market
- Changing market dynamics of the industry
- In-depth market segmentation
- Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape
- Strategies of key players and product offerings
- Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth
- A neutral perspective towards market performance
- Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint
Exclusive details pertaining to the contribution that every firm has made to the industry have been outlined in the study. Not to mention, a brief gist of the company description has been provided as well.
Substantial information subject to the production patterns of each firm and the area that is catered to, has been elucidated.
The valuation that each company holds, in tandem with the description as well as substantial specifications of the manufactured products have been enumerated in the study as well.
The Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication market research study conscientiously mentions a separate section that enumerates details with regards to major parameters like the price fads of key raw material and industrial chain analysis, not to mention, details about the suppliers of the raw material. That said, it is pivotal to mention that the Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication market report also expounds an analysis of the industry distribution chain, further advancing on aspects such as important distributors and the customer pool.
The ‘Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication market’ report enumerates information about the industry in terms of market share, market size, revenue forecasts, and regional outlook. The report further illustrates competitive insights of key players in the business vertical followed by an overview of their diverse portfolios and growth strategies.
Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:
- Development Trend of Analysis of Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market
- Global Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market Trend Analysis
- Global Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market Size (Volume and Value) Forecast 2019-2025
- Marketing Channel
- Direct Marketing
- Indirect Marketing
- Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Customers
- Market Dynamics
- Market Trends
- Opportunities
- Market Drivers
- Challenges
- Influence Factors
- Methodology/Research Approach
- Research Programs/Design
- Market Size Estimation
- Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
- Data Source
