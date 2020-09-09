Veterinary Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Analysis By COVID-19 Impact on Industry, Global Size, Share, And Trends Forecast 2020

The global veterinary point-of-care diagnostics market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Veterinary Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Types (kit, Instruments), Application (Hormone Level Testing, Infectious Disease Testing), End Users (Veterinary Hospitals, Home Care Settings, Veterinary Clinics) and Geography Forecast till 2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other veterinary point-of-care diagnostics market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

Veterinary Point-of-Care Diagnostics Companies Analyzed In Report:

IDEXX, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Zoetis, VCA Antech, Inc., DRE Veterinary, Heska Corporation, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., Virbac, Randox Laboratories Ltd.

A study published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that 75% of emerging infectious diseases affecting humans are zoonotic in origin. This was already witnessed during the recent Ebola outbreak and rapid spread of swine flu a few years earlier. Preventing the birth of such diseases is crucial for public health as they also cause huge economic losses. According to the WHO, zoonotic epidemics between 1997 and 2009 led to a loss of about USD 80 billion. Thus, veterinary diagnostic techniques are set to witness a surge in demand in the upcoming years.

Major Table of Contents for Veterinary Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market:

