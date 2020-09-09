Vinyl Record Market 2020: Analysis, Top Companies, Size, Share, Demand and Opportunity To 2025

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Vinyl Record Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,”. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach register a CAGR of around 7% during 2020-2025.

A vinyl record, or phonograph record, is an analog sound storage device that uses a polyvinyl chloride-based plastic disc. The discs have modulated sound information inscribed in the surface materials in grooves. A vinyl record can have a metal, resin, cardboard, or glass core and is incised on both sides with a single concentric spiral groove, and a sapphire/diamond needle/stylus. These records were earlier used as the primary medium for commercial music production; however, they are now gaining traction among the new-generation artists.

Market Trends

Rapid urbanization and the adoption of omnichannel retailing practices by vendors to widen their consumer base are propelling the demand for the vinyl record market. Music collectors, audiophiles, and disc jockeys (DJs) are widely using these records for concerts, shows, and music recordings. Furthermore, the demand for vinyl records is significantly increasing in the contemporary music scenario, being a significant part of pop music history and heritage. Popular music giants are releasing and offering deluxe or limited-edition albums to promote vinyl records. Additionally, several technological advancements in the records to increase disc capacity, maintain high-definition (HD) audio quality and reduce the overall production costs are further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, aggressive promotional activities and growing consumer disposable income levels are also projected to drive the vinyl record market.

Vinyl Record Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market on the basis of product, feature, gender, age group, application, distribution channel and region.

Breakup by Product:

LP/EP Vinyl Records

Single Vinyl Records

Breakup by Feature:

Colored

Gatefold

Picture

Breakup by Gender:

Men

Women

Breakup by Age Group:

13-17

18-25

26-35

36-50

Above

Breakup by Application:

Private

Commercial

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Independent Retailers

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2014-2019)

Market Outlook (2020- 2025)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

