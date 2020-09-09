Waterjet Cutting Machine Market 2020: Price Trends, Top Companies, Investment, Growth, Innovation and Forecast 2025

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Waterjet Cutting Machine Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,”. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global vinyl record market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.

A waterjet cutting machine (WCM) is an industrial tool that cuts and shapes different materials using high-pressure water jet streams. The stream consists of water or abrasive liquids that can cut through metals, glasses, foams, and reflective materials without melting, warping, or deforming their original structure. WCM eliminates the use of heat for cutting and maintains the quality of the materials that are temperature sensitive. It also offers high precision cutting for heterogeneous materials with minimal water consumption. As a result, WCM finds extensive applications across various industries, including automotive, electronics, aerospace & defense, food and beverage.

Market Trends

The waterjet cutting machines are extensively used in the automobile industry for manufacturing metal gaskets, automotive brake disks, clutches, and intricate decorative fittings and brackets. Moreover, they are also utilized in the manufacturing of aircraft turbines and jet engine components that are made from composite materials. Additionally, numerous technological advancements, including the development of micro, 3D, and robotic WCMs, that offer enhanced precision in cutting operations, are also bolstering the market growth. Moreover, the increasing demand for WCM in the military and defense sector for developing guided missiles, fuselages, and space vehicles, is augmenting the market growth. Furthermore, rapid industrialization, coupled with various innovations in the manufacturing and metal fabrication industries, are expected to drive the market for WCM.

Waterjet Cutting Machine Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Innovative International Limited

Colfax Corporation

Dardi International Corporation

Flow International Corporation (Shape Technologies Group)

Hornet Cutting Systems

Hypertherm Inc.

Jekran Ltd.

Jet Edge Inc.

KMT GmbH

Koike Aronson Inc.

Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc.

Semyx LLC

Wardjet LLC (AXYZ International Inc.)

The report has segmented the market on the basis of type, product type, horsepower, machine size, application and region.

Breakup by Type:

Pure

Abrasive

Breakup by Product Type:

3D Waterjet Cutting

Micro Waterjet Cutting

Robotic Waterjet Cutting

Breakup by Horsepower:

0 to 50 HP

51 to 100 HP

Others

Breakup by Machine Size:

Small

Medium

Large

Breakup by Application:

Automotive

Electronics

Aerospace and Defense

Mining

Metal Fabrication

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

