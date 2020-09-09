The “Waterway Transportation Software Solutions Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Waterway Transportation Software Solutions industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Waterway Transportation Software Solutions market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Waterway Transportation Software Solutions market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Waterway Transportation Software Solutions market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Waterway Transportation Software Solutions market report provides an in-depth insight into Waterway Transportation Software Solutions industry during 2020-2024.

Waterway transportation software are solutions used to track and manage freight transport via a barge, boat, ship or sailboat, over a body of water, such as a sea, ocean, lake, canal or river.body of water, such as a sea, ocean, lake, canal or river.

Retail Sector is Expected to Show Significant Growth

– The retail industry is a fast-growing and highly competitive segment. This sector deals with a wide range of products, which have specific requirements regarding the processing of the order.

– In the United States, retail sales have been witnessing significant and consistent growth over the past few years. This industry is seeking effective solutions to increase efficiency. Moreover, the sector is investing highly on the supply chain, so as to remain competitive and gain an edge over the competitors.

– In order to increase profit margins, retailers need to monitor transportation activities on a regular basis, including meeting compliance and controlling costs.

– Effective transportation management helps in improving consistency and control, throughout the retail enterprise. With real-time visibility for shipping processes, retailers can precisely refine transportation planning, regulate volume shipping, and forecast demand.

North America is Expected to Hold the largest Market Share

– North America is one of the largest markets for technology-based solutions. It is further expected to be a strong player in the global economy, especially for the development and implementation of new technologies. The industrial sector is growing steadily, in line with the increasing influence of the internet, regarding the sales of industrial goods.

– The expansion of US oil production and changes in the location of oil production have increased the use of various transportation modes, to move the oil to refineries and terminals. Although pipelines continue to be the predominant mode for moving oil, the prominence of water transportation has been increasing substantially, in recent years.

– Besides, reduced trade barriers have increased the need for information on transportation infrastructure and services within various countries in North America, such as Canada and the United States. Two key initiatives, the Canada-US Free Trade Agreement, and the subsequent North American Free Trade Agreement, were significant indicators for the liberalization of trade in goods and services, between these countries.

Detailed TOC of Waterway Transportation Software Solutions Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.3 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.4 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.5 Market Drivers

4.5.1 Increasing Volume of Cargo

4.5.2 Establishment of New Ports in Developing Countries

4.6 Market Restraints

4.6.1 Stringent Emission Laws and Policies

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Deployment

5.1.1 On-premise

5.1.2 Cloud

5.1.3 Hybrid

5.2 End-user Vertical

5.2.1 Retail

5.2.2 Oil and Gas

5.2.3 Manufacturing and Industrial

5.2.4 Aerospace and Defense

5.2.5 Chemical

5.2.6 Construction

5.2.7 Healthcare

5.2.8 Food and Beverage

5.2.9 Other End-user Verticals

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 SAP SE

6.1.2 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp

6.1.3 Accenture PLC

6.1.4 Veson Nautical Corporation

6.1.5 DNV GL (GL Maritime Software GMBH

6.1.6 Aljex Software Inc.

6.1.7 Descartes Systems Group

6.1.8 HighJump Software Inc

6.1.9 Trans-i Technologies Inc

6.1.10 Bass Software Ltd

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

