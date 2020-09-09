Latest Report Titled on “Wheat Protein Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product (Wheat Gluten, Wheat Protein Isolate, Textured Wheat Protein, Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein); Application (Bakery and Snacks, Pet Food, Nutritional Bars and Drinks, Processed Meat, Meat Analogs, Others); Form (Dry and Liquid) and Geography”

Top Leading Players:

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Roquette Frères

Glico Nutrition Co., Ltd

Kröner-Stärke GmbH

Cargill, Incorporated

Crespel & Deiters GmbH & Co. KG

CropEnergies AG

Manildra Group

MGP Ingredients Inc.

Tereos Group

The wheat protein market, by product has been segmented into wheat gluten, wheat protein isolate, textured wheat protein, and hydrolyzed wheat protein. Growing vegan population and extensive research towards development of lower gluten content in wheat are a few of major factors attributing to the growth of wheat protein market. Among all the segments, wheat gluten has led the wheat protein market in 2018. Wheat gluten is a type of food prepared from gluten, which is the main protein of wheat. Wheat gluten is prepared by washing wheat flour dough with water until all the starch granules have been removed and leave the sticky insoluble gluten as an elastic mass, which is further cooked before consumption. Wheat gluten contains nutrients, including protein, selenium, iron, phosphorus, calcium, and copper. Wheat gluten is consumed as an alternative to soybean-based foods, including tofu, which is sometimes used as a meat analog. There are some types of wheat gluten, which have a chewy or stringy texture, which resembles meat more than other substitutes. Wheat gluten is often used as a substitute for meat products in Asian, vegetarian, Buddhist, and macrobiotic cuisines. These factors are influencing the growth for wheat protein market. Furthermore, increasing vegan population and health consciousness among consumers are creating demand for these products which is further influencing the market growth for wheat protein.

Regional Analysis covers: North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America

