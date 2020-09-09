The “Wooden Decking Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Wooden Decking industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Wooden Decking market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Wooden Decking market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Wooden Decking market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Wooden Decking market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Wooden Decking market report provides an in-depth insight into Wooden Decking industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Wooden Decking market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Key Market Trends:

Residential Sector to Dominate the Market

– Wooden decking is used in the residential sector both for new construction and repair and refurbishment in buildings. It is for a wide variety of purposes, such as cladding and siding, pathways, swimming pool decks, flooring, etc. in residential construction. The increasing demand for residential projects worldwide is expected to drive the wooden decking market through the forecast period.

– Countries, such as the United States, Germany, and China are expected to dominate the residential construction market through the forecast period.

– In the United States, the residential construction sector is expected to rise by around 6% in 2019, with construction for single-family expected to rise by 9% during the same year.

– In China, residential property investment was up 11.6% in the first two months of 2019, the fastest pace since August 2014. According to China’s National Bureau of Statistics, the primary residential sales reached USD1.9 trillion, in the year 2018.

– The European construction industry has now come on track since 2014. The construction output has been increased by more than 9% in the last four years. A growth rate of 6% is expected till 2020. The factor driving the growth in construction demand is the robust economic growth, with increasing household income and corporate profits.

– Overall, the booming residential market is expected to drive the use of wooden decking in the particular sector throughout the forecast period.

North America to dominate the market

– North America is one of the largest economies, having the United States and Canada in the leading position. United States is the world’s largest and most powerful economy in the world, with a per capita income of USD 65,058 in 2019. The economy’s growth rate was 2.9% in 2018 and is expected to slightly decrease to 2.3% in 2019.

– The construction industry in the United States is expected to rise by around 5% in 2019, which is higher than that of 2018. The residential sector in the country is also estimated to increase in 2019.

– Residential construction for single families has witnessed a growth in the states of Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Washington, Utah, Tennessee, Ohio, California, Idaho, and South Carolina. Geographically, the southern region of the country is expected to have the highest growth of nearly 6%, followed by the West, the Midwest, and Northeast regions.

– The non-residential construction, educational building construction, and public building construction increased in 2018 and are expected to grow during the forecast period.

– The growing construction industry in the United States is projected to propel the North America wooden decking market through the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of Wooden Decking Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increase in Remodeling and Refurbishment Activities

4.1.2 Demand for Lavish Infrastructure in Developed Nations

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Replacement by Composite Decking

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Pressure-treated wood

5.1.2 Redwood

5.1.3 Tropical hardwood

5.1.4 Cedar

5.1.5 Other Types

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Railing

5.2.2 Floor

5.2.3 Wall

5.2.4 Other Applications

5.3 End-user

5.3.1 Residential

5.3.2 Non-residential

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 Asia-Pacific

5.4.1.1 China

5.4.1.2 India

5.4.1.3 Japan

5.4.1.4 South Korea

5.4.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.2 North America

5.4.2.1 United States

5.4.2.2 Canada

5.4.2.3 Mexico

5.4.3 Europe

5.4.3.1 Germany

5.4.3.2 United Kingdom

5.4.3.3 Italy

5.4.3.4 France

5.4.4 Rest of the World

5.4.4.1 South America

5.4.4.2 Middle East & Africa (MEA)

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 AZEK Building Products (TimberTech)

6.4.2 Sundek Interio

6.4.3 United Construction Products, Inc.

6.4.4 DuraLife

6.4.5 Alfresco Floors Ltd

6.4.6 Koppers Inc.

6.4.7 Humboldt Redwood Company

6.4.8 Kebony AS

6.4.9 Metsa Wood

6.4.10 Thermory AS

6.4.11 Trex Company Inc.

6.4.12 Universal Forest Products Inc.

6.4.13 Deck Solutions LLC

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Increasing Awareness about Wooden Decking in Emerging Nations

7.2 Other Opportunities

