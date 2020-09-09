“Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Workspace as a Service (WaaS) market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Telecom and IT to hold a Major Market Share

The telecom and IT sector has witnessed a high penetration rate of BYOD and cloud computing. The sector has been an early adopter of WaaS. The IT sector considered for the study includes enterprises that are into consulting and offering IT-based products and services. Therefore, most of their manufactured assets are intangible and include a broad range of enterprises.

Since software applications allow organizations to derive revenue from digital business channels, there is a stronger need to automate and release new applications and functionalities. This need has also led to a shift to the cloud, owing to the cost benefits.

Huawei Technologies, a prominent player in the telecom industry, migrated its R&D center in India to its own cloud computing platform called â€œDesktop Cloudâ€. By migrating its computing and storage to cloud, the company was able to save almost 88% of the overall expenses, compared to that of the traditional desktop environment.

North America to hold a Major Market Share

With relatively high rates of BYOD in the region, the need for securing enterprise data and finding cost-efficient ways of managing IT deployment is evident in the region.

According to a Cisco study, US workers save an average of 81 minutes/ week by using their own devices. Almost half of all North American enterprises/workplaces had adopted BYOD in 2016, according to a Avaya, a prominent technology company in the United States.

Such figures indicate the implementation and satisfaction levels of BYOD across US enterprises, thus providing scope for the vendors in the market. With strong economic growth in the region, enterprise expansion across the region is expected. Therefore, the BYOD trend, in addition to enterprise growth, provides opportunities for the vendors in the market.

Detailed TOC of Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Study Deliverables

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 Study Deliverables

2.2 Study Assumptions

2.3 Analysis Methodology

2.4 Research Phases

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Supply Chain Analysis

4.3 Industry Attractiveness Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.4 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.5 Market Drivers

4.5.1 Rising Adoption of BYOD across Various Industries

4.5.2 Increasing Demand for Affordable Desktop Virtualization Solutions

4.6 Market Challenges

4.6.1 Software Integration Challenges

4.6.2 Network Performance and Bandwidth Issues

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Deployment

5.1.1 Public

5.1.2 Private

5.1.3 Hybrid

5.2 By Solution and Service

5.2.1 Desktop as a Service (DaaS)

5.2.2 Application as a Service (AaaS)

5.3 By Enterprise

5.3.1 Small and Medium Enterprises

5.3.2 Large Enterprises

5.4 By End-user Vertical

5.4.1 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

5.4.2 Education

5.4.3 Retail

5.4.4 Government

5.4.5 Telecom and IT

5.4.6 Healthcare

5.4.7 Other End-user Verticals

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Latin America

5.5.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share

6.2 Company Profiles

6.2.1 Amazon Web Services Inc.

6.2.2 VMware Inc.

6.2.3 Citrix Systems Inc.

6.2.4 Microsoft Corporation

6.2.5 Getronics NV

6.2.6 Unisys Corporation

6.2.7 NTT DATA Corporation

6.2.8 Colt Technology Services

6.2.9 Cloudalize NV

6.2.10 Dizzion Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

