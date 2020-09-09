The “Xylene Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Xylene industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Xylene market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Xylene market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Xylene market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Xylene market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Xylene market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Key Market Trends:

Solvent Application to Dominate the Market

– Majority of xylene is used as a solvent for rubber, leather, and printing industries. Other various applications of xylene include chemical intermediates, and blending agents for high-motor and aviation fuels and breathing devices (inhalers).

– It’s very good at dissolving compounds that dissolve poorly in water. Its ability to do so stems from its properties and its chemical structure. Xylene is volatile which means it evaporates readily. For this reason, it is used in situations where the manufacturer needs to dissolve a compound but then evaporate the solvent.

– It is a good cleaning agent for silicon wafers, steel, and is also used to sterilize several substances. Xylene is used as a feedstock in the production of petrol, gasoline, and jet fuel.

– It is also used as a concrete sealer, in laboratories to make baths with dry ice, in order to cool reaction vessels, and as a solvent to remove synthetic immersion oil from the microscope objective in light microscopy.

– Thus from the aforementioned points, a progressive scope for solvents segment of xylene market is seen in the forecast period.

United States to Dominate the North America Region

– The United States ranks among the top three countries across the world in consumption of xylene. The rapid growth for xylene in the United States has been majorly driven by ample construction activities, which are being supported by the growing economy.

– In 2017, the annual GDP growth rate of the United States grew from 2.7%. In 2018, the annual GDP growth rate was 2.9%, and the GDP is further expected to record similar growth in 2019, with the industrial and construction sectors accounting for approximately 50% of the GDP.

– The United States is the second largest producer of automobiles in the world. The production of automobiles in the country has recorded a robust growth till 2016. After growing at 3.8% in 2015, the growth slowed down to 0.8% in 2016, due to the excess inventory and low demand for passenger cars. Moreover, the production of new motor vehicles in the country has decreased by 8.13% in 2017 and reached a total of 11,189,985 units. In 2018, it has increased by 1.1% and reached a total of 11,314,705 units.

– This surge has increased the consumption of paints and coatings and adhesives in the country in recent times and this has further increased consumption of xylene.

– The construction industry in the United States has witnessed rapid growth in 2018 as a result of increased private sector spending on residential construction.

– Thus with the rapid growth in building and construction, automotive, and other industries the market for xylene is expected to rapidly increase in the United States, over the forecast period.

Reasons to Buy Xylene Market Report:

Analysis of Xylene market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

Historical data and forecast of Xylene industry

Xylene market report covers regional analysis including growth estimates

To analyze the end-user markets including growth estimates

Profiles on laboratory balance including products, sales/revenues, and market position

Includes Xylene market structure, market drivers, opportunities, and restraints.

Xylene Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Xylene market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Xylene status worldwide?

What are the types and applications of Xylene ?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of Xylene Market 2020-2024:

