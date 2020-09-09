The “Yogurt Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Yogurt industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Yogurt market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Yogurt market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Yogurt market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Yogurt market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Yogurt market report provides an in-depth insight into Yogurt industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

Global yogurt market is segmented by type into, regular yogurt and fat-free yogurt. By form, the global yogurt market can be segmented into, spoonable yogurt and drinkable yogurt. The spoonable yogurt product type segment is further sub-segmented into, set yogurt, greek yogurt, and frozen yogurt. By distribution channel, the global yogurt market is segmented into, hyper-markets/supermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, online stores, and others.

Key Market Trends:

Growing Trend towards Indulgence to Increase Sales Revenue

With the growing trend towards indulgence, the global yogurt market is flourished with clean-label and flavored yogurt varieties. Apart from taste, flavor, and texture, balanced diet is the key attributes consumers are focusing on, which is pushing the demand for fat-free flavored yogurts. In this regards, Danone S.A. which is a French food-products corporation rolled out Light & Fit Greek nonfat yogurt with zero artificial sweeteners and Light & Fit regular nonfat yogurt with zero artificial sweeteners made with stevia leaf extract and cane sugar, in six different varieties – Mixed Berry, Black Cherry, Strawberry, Peach Mango, Coconut Cream and Vanilla.

Asia Pacific is the Fastest Growing Market

Consumption of yogurt across the Asia Pacific market is on the rise because of its probiotic range of products, its ability to improve metabolism, enhance digestion, and support the immune system. Yogurt is also consumed as dessert. It is offered in varieties, such as fruit yogurt, organic yogurt, and drinkable yogurt, which are well received by the consumers. For example, yogurt products are part of the Indian food culture and this is expected to continue in the forecast period, mainly due to its health benefits. Furthermore, China and Japan are among the largest markets for yogurts in the Asia Pacific, while Australia and India are experiencing a heightened awareness of yogurts’ health benefits, thus, driving its growth.

Detailed TOC of Yogurt Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Regular Yogurt

5.1.2 Fat-Free Yogurt

5.2 Form

5.2.1 Spoonable Yogurt

5.2.1.1 Set Yogurt

5.2.1.2 Greek Yogurt

5.2.1.3 Frozen Yogurt

5.2.2 Drinkable Yogurt

5.3 Distribution Channel

5.3.1 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

5.3.2 Convenience Stores

5.3.3 Specialty Stores

5.3.4 Online Stores

5.3.5 Others

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.1.4 Rest of North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Russia

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Italy

5.4.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.4.3.1 India

5.4.3.2 China

5.4.3.3 Japan

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle East and Africa

5.4.5.1 South Africa

5.4.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Share Analysis

6.2 Most Active Companies

6.3 Most Adopted Strategy

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 General Mills

6.4.2 Nestle SA

6.4.3 Chobani LLC

6.4.4 China Mengniu Dairy Company Limi

6.4.5 Danone S.A.

6.4.6 Grupo LALA

6.4.7 Schreiber Foods

6.4.8 Grupo Alpura

6.4.9 Deutsches Milchkontor Gmbh

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

