The “Zeolites Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Zeolites industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Zeolites market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Zeolites market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14275288

Competitor Analysis:

Zeolites market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Zeolites market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Zeolites market report provides an in-depth insight into Zeolites industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Zeolites market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14275288

Key Market Trends:

Agriculture Industry to Dominate the Market

– Due to their high ion exchange and water retention capacity, the natural zeolites are extensively used in fertilizers and soil amendment procedures. Zeolites are also used to increase the ammonia retentivity of the soil.

– In the fertilizer industry, zeolites trap undesirable metals and prevent the intake of heavy metals in the food chain. Zeolites trap metals, like copper, cadmium, lead, and zinc. Due to high ion exchange capacity, zeolites are seen as effective carriers of herbicides, fungicides, and pesticides.

– The North American agriculture sector is growing at a steady pace, owing to the decrease in the demand for fertilizer, as well as the drop in grain prices in the domestic market and at a global level. The margin for growers declined, which, in turn, reduces the economic potential of farmers to buy fertilizers for crops.

– In Europe, there is an increase in the consumption of biofuel and bioenergy, which has increased the demand for fodder crops. As fodder crops are the largest consumers of fertilizers, they are expected to boost the demand for zeolites.

– The aforementioned growth in the global agriculture industry is likely to contribute to the demand for zeolites, during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

– In 2018, the Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share. In terms of GDP, China is one of the largest economies in the world. During 2018, the country’s GDP increased by about 6.6%.

– Though the growth in the country remains high, it is gradually diminishing as the population ages and the economy is rebalancing from investment to consumption, manufacturing to services, and external to internal demand.

– China has increased focus and efforts toward combating high levels of environmental pollution in the country. The 13th five-year plan targets the issue, and in 2015, the government published the Water Pollution Prevention and Control Action Plan, aiming to halt the heavily polluting sectors from contaminating water resources.

– However, China’s most recent environmental report remains negative, suggesting that 61.5% of groundwater and 28.8% of key rivers were classed as ‘not suitable for human contact’. In order to reverse the state of severe water pollution, China requires high-grade wastewater treatment technologies, thereby, increasing the demand for zeolites in the country.

– China is a hub for chemical processing, accounting for a major chunk of the chemicals produced globally. The country is the largest producer and consumer of zeolites in the world. China’s refinery capacity is about 14,177 thousand barrels per day, which constitutes 14.6% of the world’s refining capacity.

– Moreover, many refineries in the country have planned to increase the capacities over the next few years, to meet the increasing demand for various chemicals and petrochemicals. With the growing demand for various chemicals globally, the demand for zeolites from this sector is projected to grow, during the forecast period.

Reasons to Buy Zeolites Market Report:

Analysis of Zeolites market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

Historical data and forecast of Zeolites industry

Zeolites market report covers regional analysis including growth estimates

To analyze the end-user markets including growth estimates

Profiles on laboratory balance including products, sales/revenues, and market position

Includes Zeolites market structure, market drivers, opportunities, and restraints.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14275288

Zeolites Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Zeolites market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Zeolites status worldwide?

What are the Zeolites market challenges to market growth?

What are the Zeolites market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Zeolites ?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of Zeolites Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand from Water Treatment Industry

4.1.2 Increasing Use of Zeolite as Refrigeration Adsorbents

4.1.3 Other Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Usage of Substitutes for Zeolites

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product Type

5.1.1 Natural

5.1.2 Synthetic

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Adsorbents

5.2.2 Catalysts

5.2.3 Detergents

5.2.4 Other Applications

5.3 End-user Industry

5.3.1 Water Treatment

5.3.2 Air Purification

5.3.3 Agriculture

5.3.4 Petrochemical

5.3.5 Construction

5.3.6 Other End-user Industries

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 Asia-Pacific

5.4.1.1 China

5.4.1.2 India

5.4.1.3 Japan

5.4.1.4 South Korea

5.4.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.2 North America

5.4.2.1 United States

5.4.2.2 Canada

5.4.2.3 Mexico

5.4.3 Europe

5.4.3.1 Germany

5.4.3.2 United Kingdom

5.4.3.3 Italy

5.4.3.4 France

5.4.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.2 South Africa

5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Arkema Group

6.4.2 BASF SE

6.4.3 Clariant

6.4.4 Honeywell International Inc.

6.4.5 Interra Global

6.4.6 KNT Group

6.4.7 SHOWA DENKO KK

6.4.8 Tosoh Corporation

6.4.9 W. R. Grace & Co.

6.4.10 ZEOCEM, a. s.

6.4.11 Zeolyst International, Inc.

6.4.12 Zeomex

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Increasing Demand for Compact Detergents

7.2 Other Opportunities

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Compression Stockings Market Size 2020 | Global Trends Analysis by Growth Demand, Key Players by Share Analysis Forecast to 2025 – Report by Industry Research.co

Laboratory Sieves Market – Global Share and Demand Status, Business Growth Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Future Trends, Industry Size Forecast to 2026 Available at Industry Research.co

Industrial High-shear Mixers Market Growth Driving Factors 2020 – Recent Trends, New Opportunities, Industry Share, Segmentation with Key Players, Business Size Forecast to 2023

Automatic Levels with Circle Market Size Analysis by SWOT Analysis, Competitive Landscape 2020 Top Key Players, Global Share, Revenue and Growth Analysis till 2026 | Industry Research.co

Blu-ray Players Market Prominent Players, Size Expansion, Industry Share, Global Industry Trends, and Forecast Analysis 2020-2026 | Report Includes COVID-19 Impact on Industry

Cross-cultural Training Market Size, Share and Development Analysis 2020 Growth by Revenue and CAGR, Segmentation Analysis, Recent Trends Forecast by 2024 | Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

Interior Dehumidifiers Market Share, Top Manufacturers 2020 Future Growth Rate, Industry Size, Business Strategy, Demand Status by 2026 Research Includes COVID-19 Analysis

Synthetic Single Crystal Diamond Market 2020 Share, Segment and Growth Technologies by Company Profiles, Future Scope with Regions, Trends Insights, Global Industry Forecast till 2026