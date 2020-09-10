2018-2019 Recap And 2020 Forecast For The Semiconductor Industry

Amid COVID-19 outbreak, global semiconductor market growth remained robust in the first quarter of 2020. Therefore, it is anticipated global semiconductor market value will reach USD 417.2 billion in 2020, up 1.2% year-on-year. In the same year, shipment value of the Taiwanese semiconductor industry is forecast to grow 1.7% year-on-year and arrive at NTD2.45 trillion (USD 83.1 billion), higher than the global average.

This is attributed mainly to Taiwan’s advancements in advanced semiconductor manufacturing processes and the benefits of acquisitions and mergers. This report provides an overview of the development of the global semiconductor market and Taiwanese semiconductor industry – comprising of fabless IC, semiconductor manufacturing, and OSAT (Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test) – between 2018 and April 2020; examines the development of major players and explores key trends and opportunities.

Table of Contents

1. Overview

1.1 Global Semiconductor Development

1.2 Taiwanese Semiconductor Development

2 Global IC Design Industry Development

2.1 Global Industry Value Witness Growth in 2018

2.2. The Fabless IC Design Industry by Region

2.2.1 Chinese IC Design Industry’s Global Share is Increasing Constantly

2.3 Development of Major IC Design Companies

2.3.1 Shipment Value of the Chinese Fabless IC Design Industry Continues to Grow

3.Taiwanese IC Design Industry Development

3.1 Shipment Value of the Taiwanese Fabless IC Design Industry

3.2 Product Mix Analysis

3.2.1 Fabless ICs for Computing, Communication, and Consumer Applications

3.2.2 Communication ICs Remain Mainstream

3.3 Major Taiwan IC Design Companies

3.4 Industry Development Trends

3.4.1 Panel Driver and TDDI ICs to Lead the Evolution on Smartphones

3.4.2 New Products and Applications to Drive Future Opportunity

4. Opportunities and Challenges

4.1 Impact of the US-China Trade Fight

4.1.1 Fabless IC Design is China’s Key Investment Focus

4.1.2 US-China Trade War Speeding Up Localization of the Semiconductor Industry in China

4.1.3 Uncertainties Lead to New Industry Reorganization

4.2 AI Edge Computing Changing the IC Design Industry’s Business Model

4. Outlook for the Taiwanese IC Design Industry

4.1 Taiwan’s IC Design Industry Will Slow Down Significantly in 2020

5. MIC Perspective

5.1 Seeking New Export Opportunities from Trade Fight

5.2 Emerging Technologies Make More Applications Possible

6. Development of the Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Industry

6.1 Global Foundry Growth Stays Stable

6.2 TSMC Continues to be The World’s Largest Foundry

