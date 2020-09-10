3D Cell Culture Market Report 2020 (COVID-19 Impact Analysis Update) by Segmentations and Key Company Profiles

3D Cell Culture Market

The globalreport is based on comprehensive analysis conducted by experienced and professional experts. The report mentions, factors that are influencing growth such as drivers, restrains of the market. The report offers in-depth analysis of trends and opportunities in the 3D Cell Culture Market. The report offers figurative estimations and predicts future for upcoming years on the basis of the recent developments and historic data. For the gathering information and estimating revenue for all segments, researchers have used top-down and bottom-up approach. On the basis of data collected from primary and secondary research and trusted data sources the report offers future predictions of revenue and market share.

The global 3D cell culture market size is projected to grow at an exponential CAGR during the forecast period 2020-2027. The market growth is attributable to growing preference of 3D cell culture over the 2D cell culture techniques owing to their ability to overcome technical flaws associated with the 2D monolayer cell cultures. Moreover, increasing focus on the oncology-related drug research, enhanced resemblance of 3D cultures to the in-vitro environment, enabling cost-effective drug discovery and growing demand for personalized and regenerative medicine are some of the key factors driving growth in 3D cell culture market globally.

Technology Insights: Based on technology, our scope of study has segmented the market into scaffold based 3D culture technology and scaffold free 3D culture technology. The scaffold based 3D culture has been further segmented into hydrogels, polymeric scaffolds, micropatterned surface microplates and nanofiber based scaffolds. In 2019, scaffold-based technology segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 3D cell culture market owing to the high availability of these products based on fundamental principle of 3D culture’s framework. Moreover, the ability of 3D cultures to maneuver genetic factors, thereby facilitating the real-time demonstration of mammalian physiology at cellular level is further expected to aid the segment growth.

Competitive Market Insights:

Competitive landscape analysis in the report covers 12-15 key players in global 3D Cell Culture market. Some of the leading companies profiled in this study include Medtronic plc, Intuitive Surgical, TransEnterix Surgical Inc., Renishaw plc, THINK Surgical Inc., Accuray, Avanos Medical Inc., Hansen Medical, Mazor Robotics, and Zimmer Biomet. Growing focus on launching innovative products and establishing partnerships and collaborations with domestic players to strengthen their market hold are some of the key strategies adopting by market players. For instance, in 2019, InSphero AG in collaboration with scientists from Nano-Safety Research Group at Heriot-Watt University have successfully assessed the 3D cell-based liver models to determine whether the chronic exposure to engineered nanomaterial would cause any adverse effects on human cells.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis: Under an exclusive section that unleashes the covid-19 impact analysis on 3D cell culture market, the report attempts to track the evolution of growth path of market from 2019, through 2020, and post the medical crisis. While the pandemic has compelled entire industry to shift its preferences, it has turned the industry and its sub-sectors upside down within no time. The report covers deep-dive analysis of this impact particularly on the 3D cell culture market.

Report Scope: A recent market intelligence report added to the repository of Credible Markets, titled “3D Cell Culture – Market Analysis and Forecast 2016 – 2027”, provides an extensive analysis of the global 3D cell culture market. The analysis and forecast is backed by the fact-based historic and current growth scenarios of the market. The report offers valued insights on the well-assessed market sizing (value) and growth projections for a stipulated period, 2016 – 2027.

Segments Covered in the Report-

Technology Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

• Scaffold based

• Scaffold free

Application Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

• Cancer

• Tissue Engineering & Immunohistochemistry

• Drug Development

• Stem Cell Research

• Others

End User Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

• Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industries

• Research Laboratories and institutes

• Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

• Others

Detailed Analysis of Market Taxonomy: The global 3D cell culture market report begins with a brief outline of the market taxonomy covering technology, application and end user analysis, along with an overview of the scope of its research. Detailed trend and opportunity assessment with respect to each technology, application and end user segment and associated sub-segments is the highlight of this section of the report. It then provides readers with a summary of the report that offers insights on market outlook and overall competition scenario in the 3D cell culture landscape. Relevant information and recent developments in 3D cell culture systems sector has been covered here. The market study then sheds light on the quick market background and its analysis with respect to 3D cell culture market research.

The report, in addition to analyzing the various socio-economic, political and technological aspects defining the performance of global 3D cell culture market, focuses on the overall scope of penetration and market attractiveness. The key market variables and their impact analysis with respect to the growth patterns of global 3D cell culture market are also evaluated in detail inside the report. It further provides information about the strategic background of market landscape, followed by the analysis of overall impact of the recent, current and upcoming strategic alliances and similar financial deals across the industry on performance of 3D cell culture market.

The report typically answers these FAQs-

• What is the market size and growth projections of global 3D cell culture market?

• What are the top performing segments and regions of 3D cell culture market?

• What is the market size and growth rate across key countries?

• What factors will influence demand and supply trends in 3D cell culture market during the forecast period?

• What are the technology trends shaping 3D cell culture market?

• What are the key opportunities emerging in 3D cell culture market?

• What are the developmental strategies of key market players?

• What is the COVID-19 impact on the market and how long will it take to recover?

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Market Variables & Industry Outlook.

Chapter 4. Global 3D Cell Culture Market: Technology Market Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 5. Global 3D Cell Culture Market: Application Market Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 6. Global 3D Cell Culture Market: End-use Market Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 7. Global 3D Cell Culture Market: Regional Market Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 8. Competitive Analysis

Chapter 9. Competition Landscape

