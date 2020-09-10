Research Nester has released a report titled “3D Printing Medical Implants Market — Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” which delivers detailed overview of the global 3D printing medical implants market in terms of market segmentation by component, implementation technology, application, end user and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

The global 3D printing medical implants market is segmented by component into material, services and system, out of which the material segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share by the end of 2027 and further cross a value of around USD 2700 million by the end of 2025. The segment which held a market share of around 49% in the year 2018 is anticipated to register a CAGR of around 21% over the forecast period, i.e. 2019–2027. Apparently, the system segment is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR of around 15% over the forecast period.

The global 3D printing medical implants market is anticipated to achieve a CAGR of around 19% during the forecast period. Increasing focus on advancement of medical products along with the growing importance of 3D printing in the healthcare industry are some of the factors anticipated to contribute significantly towards the growth of the global 3D printing medical implants market. The market which was valued at around USD 900 million in the year 2018 and is expected to garner a value of around USD 4800 million by the end of 2027 and further achieve an incremental $ opportunity of around USD 800 million in the year 2027 as compared to the previous year.

Regionally, the global 3D printing medical implants market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. Among these regions, North America is anticipated to hold the largest market share owing to the presence of nations, such as U.S. and Canada, where U.S. held the dominating market share of around 70% in the year 2018 owing to the rising investments by the government for the development of healthcare infrastructure in the nation followed by the support of the government in funding research and developmental activities in the nation. The North America 3D printing medical implants market, which held the largest market share of around 48% in the year 2018 is anticipated to register a CAGR of around 21% during the forecast period and further cross a value of around USD 2600 million by the end of 2027.

Increasing Technological Advancements in the Healthcare Industry

There is a rising need in the healthcare industry amongst the healthcare specialists for designing replicas of human anatomy, nanomaterials as well as polymer-based organs, as a step towards the advancements in the healthcare industry. Increasing technological advancements and development in the medical sector have raised the need amongst healthcare specialists for such advances which can help individuals to cope with critical illness and health situations. Such factors have also raised the need for the greater adoption and utilization of 3D printed medical devices as these devices provides healthcare specialists the power to manufacture several medical devices by advanced 3D programs such as Magnetic Resonance Image (MRI) or a computer-aided design (CAD) drawing. Moreover, the developments observed in orthopedics giving rise to the concepts of customized bone identical implant and CT-bone are also considered majorly to drive the demand for the deployment of 3D printing devices in the healthcare industry, which in turn is anticipated to drive the growth of the global 3D printing medical implants market. On the other hand, numerous benefits associated with 3D printing medical implants, coupled with increasing applications of 3D printing medical implants on the back of growing research and developments are some of the factors anticipated to drive the growth of the global 3D printing medical implants market.

However, concerns regarding the high cost associated with the 3D printing medical implants technology devices, absence of reimbursement policies in many nations and the unavailability of skilled technicians are some of the factors anticipated to limit the growth of the global 3D printing medical implants market.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global 3D printing medical implants market, which includes company profiling of Materialise NV (NASDAQ: MTLS), Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS), Renishaw plc (LON: RSW), 3D Systems, Inc. (NYSE: DDD), Envisiontec, Inc., General Electric (NYSE: GE), SLM Solutions Group AG (ETR: AM3D), Oxford Performance Materials, Bio 3D and Cyfuse Biomedical KK. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global 3D printing medical implants market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

