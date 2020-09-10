AI in Asset Management Market Global Demand and Emerging Trends by 2027 – Genpact, Infosys, IBM, Squirro AG, Symphony SummitAI, Brainalyzed Finance, Liquidnet, XAI Asset Management, Castle Ridge Asset Management, Intel

AI in Asset Management Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period.

Artificial intelligence is integrated with asset management for different purposes, such as customer experience and interfaces, improving operational efficiency, and investment processes. Essential applications of AI to increase operational efficiency involve monitoring, quality checking, and the exception handling of the vast quantity of data on financial instruments.

Adoption of intelligent systems in the data-driven financial sector and changing customer behavior and expectation are some of the major factors driving the growth of AI in the asset management market. Moreover, the implementation of AI for merger and acquisition and adoption of cognitive systems in core banking operations are some of the other factors driving the growth of the AI in the asset management market.

The reports cover key developments in the AI in Asset Management market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from AI in Asset Management market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for AI in Asset Management market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Genpact

Infosys Limited

IBM Corporation

Squirro AG

Symphony SummitAI

Brainalyzed Finance GmbH

Liquidnet Holdings, Inc.

XAI Asset Management Ltd

Castle Ridge Asset Management Limited.

Intel Corporation

The “Global AI in Asset Management Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of AI in Asset Management market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. The global AI in Asset Management market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading AI in Asset Management market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global AI in asset management market is segmented on the basis of deployment, application, vertical. On the basis of deployment, the market is segmented as cloud, on-premises. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as portfolio optimization, conversational platform, risk & compliance, data analysis, process automation, others. On the basis of vertical, the market is segmented as BFSI, healthcare, retail & e-commerce, energy & utilities, media & entertainment, automotive, others.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting AI in Asset Management market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global AI in Asset Management Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global AI in Asset Management market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall AI in Asset Management market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the AI in Asset Management Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the AI in Asset Management Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of AI in Asset Management Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global AI in Asset Management Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

