The global advanced medical stopcock market accounted to US$ 841.3 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 1,167.6 Mn by 2027.
According to the Asia Pacific Observatory on Health Systems and Policies (the APO), many countries in the Asia-Pacific region will be experiencing rapidly ageing societies over the next few decades. Globally, the number of people aged 60 years and over is expected to double by 2050. This population is more prone to chronic disease. A report released by the United Nations Population Fund and HelpAge India says that the number of elderly persons is expected to grow to 173 million by 2026.
The increasing proportion of the older population can be explained by substantial declines in fertility and significant improvements in life expectancy. Given the rapid growth in the older population, governments have been increasingly concerned with maintaining the quality of life in old age and have been giving more priority to ageing related issues.
The Business Market Insights subscription helps clients understand the ongoing market trends, identify opportunities, and make informed decisions through the reports in the Subscription Platform. The Industry reports available in the subscription provide an in-depth analysis on various market topics and enable clients to line up remunerative opportunities. The reports provide the market size & forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.
Get free trial subscription and gain instant access to our market research reports at
https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/TIPRE00006301/request-trial
Japan is expected to witness growth during the forecast owing to the factors such as rise in the drinking and smoking habits among the people and likely to enhance the growth of advanced medical stopcock market during the forecast period.
Business Market Insights reports focus upon client objectives, use standard research methodologies and exclusive analytical models, combined with robust business acumen, which provides precise and insightful results.
Business Market Insights reports are useful not only for corporate and academic professionals but also for consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.
ASIA PACIFIC ADVANCED MEDICAL STOPCOCK MARKET– MARKET SEGMENTATION
Asia Pacific Advanced Medical Stopcock Market – By Product Type
Low-pressure Stopcocks Market
Medium-Pressure Stopcocks Market
High-Pressure Stopcocks Market
Asia Pacific Advanced Medical Stopcock Market – By End User
Hospitals & Clinics
Ambulatory Surgery Centers
Homecares
By Geography
Asia Pacific
Japan
China
India
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Australia
Company Profiles
- BRAUN MELSUNGEN AG
SMITHS MEDICAL
NIPRO
ELCAM MEDICAL
MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS
CODAN USA
NORDSON CORPORATION
COOK
JCM MED
UTAH MEDICAL PRODUCTS INC
Full Report subscription with pay as per requirement at https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/TIPRE00006301/checkout/basic/single/monthly
(30-day subscription plans prove to be very cost-effective with no compromise on the quality of reports)
Benefits with Business Market Insights
- One Stop Platform to All the Market Insight Needs
- Avoid Long Purchase Procedures
- Fast and Easy Access
- Cloud-Based Platform
- News Updates
- Ask the Analyst Support
- Pay Monthly Subscription and Access All You Want
- No Compulsion for Yearly Subscription
- Reports Read or Download Access
- Monthly New Reports Added
- Affordable Product, Pay as Per Requirement
About Business Market Insights
Based in New York, Business Market Insights is a one-stop destination for in-depth market research reports from various industries including Technology, Media & Telecommunications, Semiconductor & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Biotechnology, Technology, Media and Telecommunications IT, Manufacturing & Construction, Medical Device, and Chemicals & Materials. The clients include corporate and academic professionals, consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.
For Subscription contact
Business Market Insights
Phone : +442081254005
E-Mail : [email protected]