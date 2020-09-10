The global advanced medical stopcock market accounted to US$ 841.3 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 1,167.6 Mn by 2027.

According to the Asia Pacific Observatory on Health Systems and Policies (the APO), many countries in the Asia-Pacific region will be experiencing rapidly ageing societies over the next few decades. Globally, the number of people aged 60 years and over is expected to double by 2050. This population is more prone to chronic disease. A report released by the United Nations Population Fund and HelpAge India says that the number of elderly persons is expected to grow to 173 million by 2026.

The increasing proportion of the older population can be explained by substantial declines in fertility and significant improvements in life expectancy. Given the rapid growth in the older population, governments have been increasingly concerned with maintaining the quality of life in old age and have been giving more priority to ageing related issues.

The Business Market Insights subscription helps clients understand the ongoing market trends, identify opportunities, and make informed decisions through the reports in the Subscription Platform. The Industry reports available in the subscription provide an in-depth analysis on various market topics and enable clients to line up remunerative opportunities. The reports provide the market size & forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Get free trial subscription and gain instant access to our market research reports at

https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/TIPRE00006301/request-trial

Japan is expected to witness growth during the forecast owing to the factors such as rise in the drinking and smoking habits among the people and likely to enhance the growth of advanced medical stopcock market during the forecast period.

Business Market Insights reports focus upon client objectives, use standard research methodologies and exclusive analytical models, combined with robust business acumen, which provides precise and insightful results.

Business Market Insights reports are useful not only for corporate and academic professionals but also for consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.

ASIA PACIFIC ADVANCED MEDICAL STOPCOCK MARKET– MARKET SEGMENTATION

Asia Pacific Advanced Medical Stopcock Market – By Product Type

Low-pressure Stopcocks Market

Medium-Pressure Stopcocks Market

High-Pressure Stopcocks Market

Asia Pacific Advanced Medical Stopcock Market – By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Homecares

By Geography

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Australia

Company Profiles

BRAUN MELSUNGEN AG

SMITHS MEDICAL

NIPRO

ELCAM MEDICAL

MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS

CODAN USA

NORDSON CORPORATION

COOK

JCM MED

UTAH MEDICAL PRODUCTS INC

Full Report subscription with pay as per requirement at https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/TIPRE00006301/checkout/basic/single/monthly

(30-day subscription plans prove to be very cost-effective with no compromise on the quality of reports)

Benefits with Business Market Insights

One Stop Platform to All the Market Insight Needs

Avoid Long Purchase Procedures

Fast and Easy Access

Cloud-Based Platform

News Updates

Ask the Analyst Support

Pay Monthly Subscription and Access All You Want

No Compulsion for Yearly Subscription

Reports Read or Download Access

Monthly New Reports Added

Affordable Product, Pay as Per Requirement

About Business Market Insights

Based in New York, Business Market Insights is a one-stop destination for in-depth market research reports from various industries including Technology, Media & Telecommunications, Semiconductor & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Biotechnology, Technology, Media and Telecommunications IT, Manufacturing & Construction, Medical Device, and Chemicals & Materials. The clients include corporate and academic professionals, consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.

For Subscription contact

Business Market Insights

Phone : +442081254005

E-Mail : [email protected]