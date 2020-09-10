For a strong and effective business outlook, Absolute Markets Insights has added statistical data to its repository titled as Chronic Low Back Pain Market. In order to provide the complete descriptive analysis of Chronic Low Back Pain sector analysts of the report uses exploratory research methodologies such as qualitative and quantitative analysis.

Request a Sample for this Premium [email protected] https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=313

A traditional Chinese medicine technique named acupressure has been found to be an effective treatment option for people suffering from chronic low back pain. Chronic low back pain tends to exhibit additional symptoms such as sleep disturbance, depression and fatigue. The study published by one of the associations divided the chronic low back pain participants into three groups which consisted of relaxing acupressure, stimulating acupressure ad usual care. The people assigned in the stimulating acupressure group experienced pain and fatigue improvement and people that performed relaxing acupressure felt that their pain reduced after six weeks. The Centre for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has duly proposed in a recent study that acupuncture can be considered as an effective alternative treatment option, replacing the over usage of opioids.

Different analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five analysis have been used in order to provide the accurate knowledge of Chronic Low Back Pain Market. Graphical presentation techniques such as ample graph, tables, charts, and pictures have been used while curating the report. It has been curated in the precise and clear manner so that readers can understand dynamic aspects of the market effectively.

Key suggestions from the report:

In terms of geographical locations, the North America accounted for the highest Chronic Low Back Pain Market share of in 2018 owing to the huge investment and increasing geriatric population in the region

In terms of revenue, X-Ray segment is estimated to hold the major share in the market owing to its low cost and normal application of x-ray for the preliminary diagnosis in hospitals.

Key players operating in the global Chronic Low Back Pain Market are Astellas Pharma Inc., Grunenthal GmbH, Orion Oyj, Pfizer Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Array BioPharma Inc., Egale Corporation, Gador S.A. Kineta., Inc, MEDRx Co., Ltd amongst others

In February, 2019, Pfizer Inc. and Eli Lilly and Company announced positive results from a Phase 3 study that evaluated the application of tanezumab in patients suffering from moderate-to-severe chronic low back pain. The treatment with tanezumab 10 mg met the primary endpoint, showing a statistically significant improvement in pain at 16 weeks compared to placebo. The study primarily demonstrated the potential of tanezumab to treat individuals and show the efficacy of the same than the available medicines in the market.

On the basis of surgery, spinal fusion is estimated to hold the major share in the market owing to the high success rate in surgeries. 60% to 70% after TLIF spinal fusion surgery are satisfied with the surgery and prescribes the same as an effective pain management solution/option. Approximately, 80% of patients who have recently undergone TLIF spinal fusion surgery are satisfied with the surgical results

Enquiry Before [email protected] https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=313

Chronic Low Back Pain Market :

By Diagnosis

X-Ray

Computerized Tomography (CT)

Myelograms

Discography

MRI

Electrodiagnostics

Bone Scans

Ultrasound Imaging

Others

Chronic Low Back Pain Market By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

By Treatment

Analgesic Medications

Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs

Anticonvulsants

Antidepressants

Counter Irritants

Chronic Low Back Pain Market By Surgery

Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty

Spinal Laminectomy

Disectomy or Microdiscectomy

Foraminotomy

Intradiscal Electrothermal Theraphy (IDET)

Spinal Fusion

Artificial Disc Replacement

Others

By Region

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries

Denmark

Finland

Iceland

Sweden

Norway

Benelux Union

Belgium

The Netherlands

Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Singapore

Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

For More Information [email protected] https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Chronic-Low-Back-Pain-Market-2019-2027-313

About Us:

Absolute Markets Insights assists in providing accurate and latest trends related to consumer demand, consumer behavior, sales, and growth opportunities, for the better understanding of the market, thus helping in product designing, featuring, and demanding forecasts. Our experts provide you the end-products that can provide transparency, actionable data, cross-channel deployment program, performance, accurate testing capabilities and the ability to promote ongoing optimization.

From the in-depth analysis and segregation, we serve our clients to fulfill their immediate as well as ongoing research requirements. Minute analysis impact large decisions and thereby the source of business intelligence (BI) plays an important role, which keeps us upgraded with current and upcoming market scenarios.

Contact Us:

Company: Absolute Markets Insights

Email id: [email protected]

Phone: +91-740-024-2424

Contact Name: Shreyas Tanna

The Work Lab,

Model Colony, Shivajinagar, Pune, MH, 411016

Website: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/