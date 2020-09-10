Atmospheric Water Generator Industry 2020: Global Market Manufacturers, Outlook, Share, Growth and Forecast 2024

Global “Atmospheric Water Generator Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Atmospheric Water Generator in these regions. This report also studies the global Atmospheric Water Generator market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

As we know, 97% of the world’s water is undrinkable salt water and more than half of the 3% that is freshwater, is inaccessible due to polar ice caps. Even though 70% of the earth is covered by water, more than 50% of the world population has insufficient drinking water. According to the World Bank, $600 billion is invested in water delivery systems and the United Nations has announced a worldwide water shortage. Scientists have given warning of this and constructive steps are being taken, but current methods to achieve clean drinking water are expensive and wasteful.

Facing the increasing fierce water crisis, atmospheric water generators come into sight. Atmospheric water generators are devices that extract water from humid ambient air by using a condensing surface and a unique and proprietary filtration system that removes dust, airborne particles and bacteria to generate clean drinking water. Water vapor in the air is condensed by cooling the air below its dew point, exposing the air to desiccants, or pressurizing the air. Unlike a dehumidifier, an atmospheric water generator is designed to render the water potable.

Atmospheric water generators are useful where pure drinking water is difficult or impossible to obtain, because there is almost always a small amount of water in the air that can be extracted. In addition to atmospheric water production, the Appliance can also be used as a conventional water purifier by connecting it to an external municipal (city) water source.

The Atmospheric Water Generator industry concentration is not high; there are more than one hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from U.S. and Western European.

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in North America, China and India. The manufacturers in U.S. have a related longer history and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturers such as Aqua Sciences, EcoloBlue and Dew Point Manufacturing have relative higher level of productâ€™s quality. China is the up-rising star which has been already the largest manufacturing field by virtue of its advantage of Mid-low end manufacturing industry. Chinese manufacturer Hendrx has become as a global leader in atmospheric water generator industry. In India, Island Sky and WaterMaker India lead the technology development.

Some companies usually take a joint venture enter into aim market or have several plants, usually locate in the place close to aimed consumption region. There are international companies set up factories in China either, such as Island Sky whose plants distributed in China, Mexico and India.

The worldwide market for Atmospheric Water Generator is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 39.1% over the next five years, will reach 560 million USD in 2024, from 78 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.