Automated Sortation System Industry 2020 Opportunities, Challenges, Trends, Size, Market Dynamics and Forecast to 2024

Automated Sortation System

Global "Automated Sortation System Market" report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Automated Sortation System in these regions. This report also studies the global Automated Sortation System market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Automated Sortation System:

  • Automatic sorting machine is the machinery that according to the preset computer instruction to sorting of goods and delivering the goods to the specified location. Automated Sortation System is similar to conveyors but typically having higher capacity and can divert containers more quickly. Typically used to distribute high volumes of small cartons to a large set of locations, automated sortation systems offer a highly accurate and efficient means of sorting, routing, consolidating, and diverting a wide range of parcel types to unique destinations for the purposes of order selection, processing, packaging, palletizing, storing, and shipping.

    Automated Sortation System Market Manufactures:

  • Daifuku
  • SSI SCHAEFER
  • KION Group (Dematic)
  • Vanderlande
  • BEUMER
  • Siemens
  • Intelligrated
  • Fives Intralogistics
  • Murata Machinery
  • TGW Group
  • Interroll
  • Mitsubishi Electric Corp
  • Shanxi Oriental Material Handing
  • Potevio
  • Equinox
  • Okura

    Automated Sortation System Market Types:

  • Linear Sortation Systems
  • Loop Sortation Systems

    Automated Sortation System Market Applications:

  • Retail and E-commerce
  • Post and Parcel
  • Food and Beverage
  • Pharmaceutical and Medical
  • Large Airport
  • Other

    Scope of this Report:

  • Smart IT systems have prompted an expansion in responsiveness and allowed retail distribution centers to significantly reduce inventory by receiving and dispatching goods just-in-time. Some retailers are expected to handle about 90% of their goods in this way. Manufacturers of many fast moving consumer goods are opting for sortation systems to handle cartonized products as they come off the production line to reduce handling steps. Sortation systems help in reducing cost per case with faster delivery, reducing the inventory in distribution centers.
  • The global Sortation System is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. The type segment sub-segmented into linear and loop sortation. Among these, Loop Sortation System is the fastest growing market during the forecast period. Loop sortation systems which is also known as circle sorters are configured with tight radius curves to maximize space. It typically comprised of series of cells linked together on a track. Products are inducted onto these cells manually or automatically along with conveyor systems. Once the cell and associated inventory arrive at a divert location, the divert mechanism on the loop sortation system is actuated, sending the inventory to the associated location.
  • The global Sortation System market is growing due to increase in shipping accuracy & efficiency with sortation system. Automated sortation system is a revolution in mechanical industry. It is designed to sort number of consumer products such as packaged food & beverages, post & parcels, medicines, textiles and others, thereby deliver the packaged products on time. It is generally used for small size products and mainly installed in industries like food & beverage, pharmaceutical, retail, and healthcare. Automated sortation system reduces the time of operations or simulation of raw materials. In a high-volume distribution environment, there is a need of high speed packaging systems determined by the sortation equipment which often determines production speed. These systems are more reliable due to the automation, time consistency, and constant high speed. It is possible to sort high capacity products in automated sortation system with consistency and high speed. However, high installation cost, high maintenance cost are expected to hinder the market of automated sortation system.
  • The worldwide market for Automated Sortation System is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.0% over the next five years, will reach 6850 million USD in 2024, from 4570 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Automated Sortation System in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Automated Sortation System product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Automated Sortation System, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Automated Sortation System in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Automated Sortation System competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Automated Sortation System breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Automated Sortation System market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Automated Sortation System sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Automated Sortation System Market:

