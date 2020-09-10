Automotive Bushing Market – Investment Opportunities in Competitive Environment

Latest Research Study on Global Automotive Bushing Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Automotive Bushing Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Automotive Bushing. Continental AG (Germany), ZF Group (Germany), Sumitomo Riko Company Limited (Japan), DuPont (United States), Federal-Mogul (United States), Oiles Corporation (Japan), Mahle GmbH (Germany), Tenneco Inc. (United States), Cooper Standard Holdings Inc. (United States) and Vibracoustic GmbH (Germany) are some of the key players profiled in the study. Additionally, the Vendors which are also part of the research are BOGE Rubber & Plastics (Germany), Hyundai Polytech India (India), Paulstra SNC (France) and Benara Udyog Limited (India).

Upsurge in demand from the automotive industry due to the constant and significant growth in production of automobiles will help to boost global automotive bushing market. Automotive bushing is a rubber based component which is used to isolate the vibrations of the parts it is used on, as well as isolating the part from any surrounding vibrations. Automotive bushing is acts as a medium between two parts dropping the effect of interactions between two metal parts and causing a decrease in friction between the two.

The market study is being classified, by Application (Engine, Suspension, Chassis, Interior, Exhaust and Transmission) and major geographies with country level break-up. According to AMA, the Global Automotive Bushing market is expected to see growth rate of 4.11%.

Market Trend

Growing Demand for Comfort, Safety, and Ride Quality

Significant Growth in Global Vehicle Parc

Market Drivers

Rising Demand due to Significant Growth in Automotive Sector

Increasing Adoption of Luxury Cars

Opportunities

Upsurge in Demand for Bushings with High Load Carrying Capability for Heavy-Duty Applications

Huge Opportunity for Use of Lightweight Materials to Increase the Efficiency of Vehicles

Restraints

Volatile Cost of Raw Material

Challenges

Rising Concern about Growing Price of Natural Rubber

Growing Demand for Pure Electric Vehicles in the Market

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Automotive Bushing Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Automotive Bushing Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Automotive Bushing Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.5 Company Profile – Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.6 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Global Automotive Bushing Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Global Automotive Bushing Market Breakdown by Segments (by Application (Engine, Suspension, Chassis, Interior, Exhaust, Transmission), Suspension Type (McPherson, Double Wishbone, Multilink and CTBA), Vehicle Type (Passenger car (PC), Light commercial vehicle (LCV), Heavy commercial vehicle (HCV)), Material (Rubber, Polyurethane), Electric Vehicle Type (Battery electric vehicle (BEV), Hybrid electric vehicle (HEV), Plug-in-hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV)))

5.1 Global Automotive Bushing Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Automotive Bushing Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Global Automotive Bushing Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global Automotive Bushing Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Global Automotive Bushing Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer



Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Automotive Bushing Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



