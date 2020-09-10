Bulletin Line

Automotive Fuel Cells Market 2020 Research Report by Absolute Reports include Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast to – 2024

Automotive Fuel Cells

Global “Automotive Fuel Cells Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Automotive Fuel Cells in these regions. This report also studies the global Automotive Fuel Cells market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Automotive Fuel Cells:

  • A fuel cell is a device that generates electricity by a chemical reaction. Automotive fuel cells create electricity to power an electric motor, generally using oxygen from the air and compressed hydrogen. They are more efficient than conventional internal combustion engine vehicles and produce no harmful tailpipe exhaustâ€”they emit water vapor and warm air.

    Automotive Fuel Cells Market Manufactures:

  • Toyota
  • Honda
  • Hyundai
  • Ballard
  • Nedstack

    Automotive Fuel Cells Market Types:

  • Hydrogen Fuel Cell
  • Other Fuel Cell

    Automotive Fuel Cells Market Applications:

  • Passenger Vehicle
  • Commercial Vehicle

    Scope of this Report:

  • With increasing emission levels, the governments across the globe are focusing on promoting the adoption emission-free vehicles. Several countries around the world including the US and Germany are providing various incentives for fuel cell vehicle buyers. For instance, fuel cell vehicle buyers in Germany receive an incentive of about USD 4,450. Similarly, Japan also provides a purchase subsidy of about USD 19,740 for fuel cell vehicles. Additionally, countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and the US are also focusing on developing hydrogen infrastructure. Such initiatives will increase the popularity and adoption of fuel cell vehicles, which will subsequently drive the growth of the fuel cells market for the automotive industry.
  • The leading manufactures mainly are Toyota, Honda, Hyundai, Ballard and Nedstack. Toyota is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 78% in 2016, which main due to large sales of its fuel cell vehicle.
  • The worldwide market for Automotive Fuel Cells is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 15.8% over the next five years, will reach 750 million USD in 2024, from 310 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Automotive Fuel Cells in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Automotive Fuel Cells product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Automotive Fuel Cells, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Automotive Fuel Cells in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Automotive Fuel Cells competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Automotive Fuel Cells breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Automotive Fuel Cells market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Automotive Fuel Cells sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

