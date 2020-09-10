Automotive Jacks Market 2027 Industry Trend and Demands Research Report By Industry Expert

Automotive Jacks: Introduction
- An automotive jack is a mechanical device mainly used to lift heavy loads by applying less force. It is used to adjust, lift, and position the automotive in diverse situations. Automotive jacks are also used to lift a truck or any other vehicle for changing its tires.
- Automotive jacks are of six types: floor jacks, scissor jacks, hydraulic bottle jacks, hi-lift jacks, high tonnage jacks, and forklift jacks. Automotive jacks offer certain advantages over mechanical jacks. They are easier to use and occupy less space and are effective for use with heavy loads.
- The global automotive jacks market is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, due to their increased demand in the automotive industry.
Global Automotive Jacks Market: Dynamics
Global Automotive Jacks Market: Key Drivers and Restraints
- Transportation is an integral part of today’s era of industrialization where maintenance of transport vehicles is essential for their effective functioning. Automotive jacks are used in maintenance activities for lifting the vehicle at a particular height. This is expected to boost the demand for automotive jacks in heavy industries during the forecast period.
- Automotive jacks are used for all types of heavy vehicles such as forklifts, and excavators. This in turn is anticipated to fuel the demand for automotive jacks in heavy industries during the forecast period.
- Rise in disposable income of consumers and growth of the automotive sector are major factors projected to boost the global automotive market in the next few years.
- Increasing automotive maintenance activities is anticipated to increase the demand for automotive jacks.
- Rising automation in the automotive industry plays an important role in boosting the global automotive jacks market. Automotive jacks lift loads with minimum effort. This is a major factor anticipated to fuel the global market in the next few years.
- Rising demand for automotive jacks from construction vehicles which are used in the construction industry is expected to propel the global automotive jacks market during the forecast period
- Additionally, automotive jack manufacturers are integrating new technologies and adopting renewable operating methods to reduce the operating cost, such as remote monitoring of activities for automotive jacks. This factor is anticipated to create new opportunities for the global market in the forthcoming years.
- However, limitation on their use in offshore applications is the major factor anticipated to hamper the global automotive jacks market in the next few years.
- In terms of region, the global automotive jacks market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.
- North America dominated the global automotive jacks market in 2018, due to complete mechanization of industries and mature industrialization in the region. The U.S. is a key market in North America, due to high demand for automotive jacks in the country. Europe is anticipated to hold the second largest share of the global automotive jacks market in 2019 due to the presence of many large automotive manufacturers in the region.
- The automotive jacks market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. This can be attributed to increasing sales as well as production of automobiles owing to growing industrialization and globalization.
Global Automotive Jacks Market: Competition Landscape
Key Players Operating in Global Automotive Jacks Market
Several local, regional, and international players operate in the market and manufacture automotive jacks. Hence, the market is fairly fragmented and the bargaining power of suppliers is low. The degree of competition among market players is also high. Rapid technological advancements have led to threat of substitution in the global automotive jacks market. Key players operating in the global automotive jacks market are:
- American Forge & Foundry
- Argo Manufacturing
- AUTO MOTIVE INDUSTRIAL a.s.
- Autoline Industries Limited
- B. K. Engineering Works
- Barker Manufacturing
- Blackhawk Automotive
- ESCO
- J&S Jacks LLC
- Milwaukee Hydraulics
- Norco Industries, Inc.
- Norco Professional Lifting Equipment
- Shinn Fu Company of America Inc.
- US Jacks
- Weaver Jacks Corporation
Global Automotive Jacks Market: Research Scope
Global Automotive Jacks Market Segmentation, by Type
- Floor Jacks
- Scissor Jacks
- Hydraulic Bottle Jacks
- Hi-Lift Jacks
- High Tonnage Jacks
- Forklift Jacks
Global Automotive Jacks Market Segmentation, by Pump Type
- Manual
- Pneumatic
- Electric
- Hydraulic
Global Automotive Jacks Market Segmentation, by Vehicle Type
- Passenger Car
- Light Commercial Vehicle
- Heavy Commercial Vehicle
- Industrial Vehicle
Global Automotive Jacks Market Segmentation, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.
The study is a source of reliable data on:
- Market segments and sub-segments
- Market trends and dynamics
- Supply and demand
- Market size
- Current trends/opportunities/challenges
- Competitive landscape
- Technological breakthroughs
- Value chain and stakeholder analysis
The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.
A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.
Highlights of the report:
- A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market
- Important changes in market dynamics
- Market segmentation up to the second or third level
- Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume
- Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments
- Market shares and strategies of key players
- Emerging niche segments and regional markets
- An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market
- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market