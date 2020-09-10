Bacterial Pneumonia Treatment Market to Perceive Substantial Growth by the End 2027

Global Bacterial Pneumonia Treatment Market: Overview

Bacterial pneumonia is an inflammation of the lungs due to bacterial infection. Pneumonia is a common lung infection where the lung’s air sacks become inflamed. Different types of bacteria can cause pneumonia, but Streptococcus pneumonia and Haemophilus influenza are primarily responsible for most of the bacterial pneumonia. Common indications of bacterial pneumonia include cough, chest pain, shortness of breath, fever, and chills.

Bacterial pneumonia is caused by bacteria that works its way into the lungs and then multiplies. It can occur on its own or develop after another illness, like a cold or flu. It can enter the lungs through inhalation or through bloodstream. According to the Cleveland Clinics, people who have a weakened immune system as a result of cancer or organ transplant face an increased risk of bacterial pneumonia.

The global bacterial pneumonia treatment market is projected to grow at a significant pace during the forecast period, owing to increase in the rate of incidence of bacterial pneumonia across the globe and continuous R&D activities for the development of vaccines and new drugs for bacterial pneumonia.

Key Drivers of Global Bacterial Pneumonia Treatment Market

Antibiotics are becoming ineffective against bacterial pneumonia due to increase in resistance of bacteria. Innovations are underway in the pharmaceutical industry in the area of new type of antibiotics candidates. This is expected to increase the rate of cure of bacterial pneumonia in the near future.

Nabriva Therapeutics AG is a biotechnology company involved in the development of pleuromutilins, a new class of antibiotics to treat community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP)

The continuing need of reinventing the drug pipeline, led by bacterial mutation and resistance, presents an opportunity in the global bacterial pneumonia treatment market

Restraints of Global Bacterial Pneumonia Treatment Market

Pathways to the approval for bacterial pneumonia drugs from regulatory bodies have become confusing, generally infeasible, and questionably irrelevant to patients and providers over a period of time. Additionally, scientific and regulatory challenges significantly increase the cost of and time required for drug development, which worsens economic disadvantages of bacterial pneumonia drugs.

In view of the urgency of bacterial drug resistance and the capacity of targeted disease to change rapidly over time, regulatory bodies are not in favor of revision and streamlining of the anti-bacterial drug development and approval process

North America to Account for Major Share of Global Bacterial Pneumonia Treatment Market

North America is likely to dominate the global bacterial pneumonia treatment market during the forecast period, due to high rate of incidence of bacterial pneumonia and high awareness about and adoption of new drugs and treatment methods in the region. According to the American Lung Association, Streptococcus pneumonia germ infects over 900,000 people in the U.S. every year.

The bacterial pneumonia treatment market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, owing to rise in the incident rate of pneumonia in countries such as India. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), one in three deaths in India is caused by pneumonia. Pneumonia in India is the leading cause of infant deaths. Every year around 200,000 children aged under five succumb to pneumonia in India.

Key Players Operating in Global Bacterial Pneumonia Treatment Market

Major players operating in the global bacterial pneumonia treatment market are:

Pfizer, Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd.

Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Mylan N.V.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Sanofi

AstraZeneca plc

Nabriva Therapeutics plc

Others

